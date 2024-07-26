How Matt Damon Showed Up to the 2024 Met Gala Hours Early

Matt Damon detailed his hilarious Met Gala mishap throughout his Tonight Present look this week.

He shared that this yr, he determined to attend the star-studded bash as a result of Chris Hemsworth, who’s his pal, and Jennifer Lopez, who’s married to his greatest pal Ben Affleck, have been internet hosting. For the occasion, he and his spouse, Luciana, determined to have a “staycation” and get a resort by the museum.

“We received prepared, and we have been a block away, so we have been like, ‘Nicely, we’ll simply stroll over,’” he recalled. “And so they have been like, ‘No, you may’t stroll. You need to arrive by automobile.’”

He famous that the method of arriving to the Met Gala is structured “like a army precision and also you get a slot and it’s important to present up in that slot.” Damon was given a really early time, between 6:23 to six:30 p.m. He was advised that to depart from his resort, “the automobile truly has to undergo the park all the best way round, by after which again to the opposite facet.”

Damon, desirous to be punctual and have his Met Gala debut go easily, determined to depart the resort at 5 p.m., pondering they’d arrive proper at 6:20 p.m.

“So we get out, 5 o’clock, and we come out of the resort. And this cop sees us get within the automobile and he type of alerts and he’s like, ‘Comply with me.’ And he turns his lights on and he provides us a police escort,” defined the actor. “I’m like, ‘That is unbelievable. We’re getting a police escort.’”

Because of the police escort although and the early departure time, the Damons arrived at 5:03 p.m.

“It doesn’t begin til 8!,” remarked host Jimmy Fallon, laughing at his pal’s predicament.

“So we get out of the automobile, and we’re bewildered,” recalled Damon. “And I’m like, ‘This isn’t proper in any respect.’ It’s tented the place you are available in, so there’s all these individuals with clipboards like, ‘Oh my God, what are you doing right here?’ I used to be like, ‘We received an escort, didn’t imply to. We’ll simply hang around right here for an hour and 20 minutes.’ They’re like, ‘No, no, it’s advantageous. It’s advantageous. Go forward.’”

The Damons have been there so early, the red-carpet photographers weren’t even prepared. “These guys are like consuming they usually’re like, ‘Oh no,’ grabbing their cameras,” he mentioned.

He then defined that, usually, friends are greeted by the hosts however “Chris and Jen are nonetheless preparing.” However Anna Wintour occurred to be on the prime of the steps. “We walked up this huge staircase and there she is,” mentioned Damon. “She welcomed us and she or he type of made a joke as a result of we have been so early. After which she says, ‘Go into the exhibit.’”

After wanting by the exhibit, the couple made their approach into the occasion’s foremost room, the place they discovered “100 bartenders and waitstaff.”

“We have been fashionably early,” Damon quipped.