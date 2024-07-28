How many perfect scores did she have at Auburn?

In her final Olympic Video games, Suni Lee received the all-around title gold medal, together with a silver end within the workforce competitors and a bronze medal within the uneven bars. And in between her three medals, all she did was dominate school gymnastics.

Within the years between Lee’s Tokyo Olympics and her upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics exhibiting, Lee completed second within the all-around on the 2022 NCAA championships and first within the stability beam whereas a member of the Auburn Tigers. She performed all the 2022 season and a part of 2023, earlier than ending her season early as a result of being recognized with a kidney difficulty.

She then did not return to Auburn in an effort to put together for Paris.

Over a 12 months later, Lee was then chosen for the Olympics alongside Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera after inserting second within the all-around, first on uneven bars, fifth on stability beam and seventh on flooring train on the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Here is a glance again at Lee’s dominance in her lone collegiate season at Auburn:

Suni Lee excellent 10s at Auburn

Probably the most troublesome feats in gymnastics is the right 10, which Lee was in a position to accomplish a outstanding 9 occasions in fewer than two full seasons at Auburn.

Lee completed the 2022 season with 5 excellent 10s, three of which got here on beam and two of which have been on bars. She then completed the 2023 season, which she wasn’t in a position to end as a result of an sickness, with 4 excellent 10s (two on bars, two on beam).

Lee’s first excellent 10 in 2022 was the Tigers’ first excellent 10 as a program in 18 years, in accordance with her Auburn bio. She then proceeded to complete the season with 4 extra excellent 10s, en path to ending second for the all-around nationwide championship and profitable the beam nationwide championship.

In her second and last season with Auburn, Lee recorded 4 excellent 10s, which got here in solely eight meets earlier than her season ended prematurely as a result of her kidney difficulty.

2023: 4 excellent 10s (two on bars, two on beam)

4 excellent 10s (two on bars, two on beam) 2022: 5 excellent 10s (three on beam, two on bars)

