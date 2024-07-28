How many perfect scores did she have at Auburn?

In her final Olympic Video games, Suni Lee received the all-around title gold medal, together with a silver end within the workforce competitors and a bronze medal within the uneven bars. And in between her three medals, all she did was dominate school gymnastics.

Within the years between Lee’s Tokyo Olympics and her upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics exhibiting, Lee completed second within the all-around on the 2022 NCAA championships and first within the stability beam whereas a member of the Auburn Tigers. She performed all the 2022 season and a part of 2023, earlier than ending her season early as a result of being recognized with a kidney difficulty.

She then did not return to Auburn in an effort to put together for Paris.

