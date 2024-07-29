How many medals does Team USA have? – NBC New York

The Olympic Video games are underway from Paris!

For a full rundown of all of the occasions every day, now we have a full breakdown of every part airing, together with the place and methods to watch. Each Olympic occasion will likely be streaming reside on Peacock.

In the case of the medal rely, the United States is the favourite to win probably the most medals. China is unlikely to overhaul the U.S. within the general medal haul, however has an opportunity to win extra gold medals than the Individuals.

So which nation is main in medals after the primary day of competitors? Here’s a have a look at the Olympic medal rely (and hold studying for some Group USA highlights from Day 2).

Right here is the complete leaderboard, final up to date July 28 at 5 p.m.

The final Summer season Olympics wherein america didn’t high the gold medal desk was in 2008 in Beijing. International locations all the time get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is anticipated to nearly triple the variety of gold medals it gained in Tokyo.

Group USA gained seven medals on Sunday, bringing their complete to 12 for the primary two days. Of these 12, 9 have been gained by feminine athletes, and U.S. girls completed first and second in two occasions for the day: the 100m butterfly in swimming, and the fencing particular person foil.

Group USA Highlights: Day 2

SIMONE BILES SHINES, DESPITE INJURY

Simone Biles is already making historical past in Paris.

The 27-year-old turned the primary girls’s gymnast to land a Yurchenko double pike vault on the Olympics, taking maintain of the excessive rating within the occasion with a 15.800. It is a transfer that already had been re-named after her — now generally often called the “Biles II.”

The squad of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera completed in first on the subdivision 2 qualifying on Sunday.

Biles holds the excessive rating within the all-around after finishing her 4 occasions at qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday. She closed the day with a 14.433 in uneven bars, which presently stands because the eighth-highest rating within the occasion.

Biles holds the excessive rating in vault (15.300), ground (14.600) and the second-highest in beam (14.733) for an all-around complete of 59.566.

Her U.S. teammates are proper behind her, with Suni Lee scoring a 56.132 for the second highest all-around rating and Jordan Chiles sitting third with a 56.065.

The 16-year-old New Jersey native made her Olympic debut on steadiness beam and uneven bars, serving to Group USA safe a spot within the staff finals.

The U.S. girls’s gymnastics star is in place to advance to the finals in every occasion, assuming she is not restricted by harm. Biles was heard on digital camera saying she felt one thing in her calf however stepped onto the competitors ground with the leg taped.

She appeared simply wonderful when Taylor Swift’s “Prepared for It” started taking part in and her routine — the toughest on the planet — was stable. She walked gingerly off the ground and sat off to the aspect for a second earlier than receiving a hug from longtime coach Laurent Landi.

Regardless of dominating in qualifying, Biles appeared to irritate her leg throughout warmups for the ground train. She left the ground with Group USA physician Marcia Faustin and later returned along with her ankle taped.

FIRST ALL-U.S. FINAL IN FENCING SINCE 2008

It was American vs. American within the girls’s particular person foil fencing bout.

Lee Kiefer topped Lauren Scruggs 15-6 to win gold, whereas Scruggs claimed silver within the first time ever the U.S. had two girls within the last bout.

Kiefer additionally gained gold in Tokyo, finishing a back-to-back triumph.

ALL THOSE SWIMMERS ARE GOLD (OR SILVER, OR BRONZE)

American swimmers Torri Huske wins gold whereas teammate Gretchen Walsh wins silver within the girls’s 100m Butterfly last.

It was 1-2 Group USA to high the rostrum within the girls’s 100m butterfly Sunday in Paris.

American Torri Huske upset teammate and world file holder Gretchen Walsh, who was favored within the race, to take gold with a 55.59 time.

Individually, Carson Foster took bronze within the males’s 400m particular person medley. And within the males’s 100m breaststroke, New Jersey’s Nic Fink tied with Adam Peaty of Nice Britain with a 59.05 time to take silver in what was a nail-biting race wherein the highest three finishers had been separated by simply 0.02 seconds.

Group USA swimmer Nic Fink tied for silver within the males’s 100m breaststroke last, lacking the gold by two hundredths of a second.

MEN’S BASKETBALL, USWNT START STRONG

Here is a scary thought for the remainder of the basketball world: LeBron James thinks Group USA can get even higher.

The U.S. males’s basketball staff opened the 2024 Paris Olympics with a 110-84 win over Serbia. James and Kevin Durant hit each shot they took within the first half because the staff shot over 62.3% from the sphere and linked on 18 3-pointers. They somewhat simply disposed of considered one of their high threats, which is led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

However the U.S. dedicated 17 turnovers.

“We’re gonna get higher with our turnovers,” James advised NBC after the sport. “Clearly we’re attempting to make the fitting play so you may by no means exclude that, however among the careless turnovers that we had, that we can provide ourselves much more possessions offensively. We’ll be higher popping out on Wednesday.”

The U.S. placed on an announcement towards Germany Sunday.

After a 3-0 win versus Zambia within the opener, the USWNT routed Germany 4-1 to additional put a stamp on Group B. The U.S. can safe first place in its group with no less than a draw on Wednesday versus Australia.

Sophia Smith scored a brace, whereas Mallory Swanson and Lynn Williams additionally received on the scoresheet towards a normally elite German aspect that simply could not include the USWNT’s attacking efficiency.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher solely permits a aim as U.S. girls’s soccer defeats Germany 4-1 in pool play on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Stephen Wade of the Related Press contributed to this report.