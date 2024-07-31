How many medals does Team USA have as of Tuesday? – NBC New York

The Olympic Video games are in full swing from Paris!

With regards to the medal depend, the United States is the favourite to win probably the most medals. China is unlikely to overhaul the U.S. within the general medal haul, however has an opportunity to win extra gold medals than the People.

So which nation is main in medals as of the fourth day of competitors? Here’s a have a look at the Olympic medal depend (and maintain studying for some Workforce USA highlights from Day 4).

Final up to date: July 30 at 5 p.m.

The U.S. will enter Day 5 of the Paris Video games with probably the most swimming medals at 15, main second-place Australia by seven. The Aussies, nevertheless, personal probably the most golds with 4, whereas the U.S. and Italy have two apiece.

Here is a breakdown of what occasions Workforce USA has gained medals in and the athletes concerned:

DATE SPORT EVENT ATHLETE(S) 🥇GOLD (4) July 30 Gymnastics Ladies Workforce Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee July 28 Fencing Ladies particular person foil Lee Kiefer July 28 Swimming Ladies 100m butterfly Torri Huske July 27 Swimming Males 4x100m freestyle Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King 🥈SILVER (11) July 30 Swimming Males 800m freestyle Bobby Finke July 30 Swimming Males 4x200m freestyle relay Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith July 30 Swimming Ladies 100m backstroke Regan Smith July 29 Swimming Ladies 400m particular person medley Katie Grimes July 29 Skateboarding Males road Jagger Eaton July 28 Swimming Males 100m breaststroke Nic Fink July 28 Fencing Ladies particular person foil Lauren Scruggs July 28 Swimming Ladies 100m butterfly Gretchen Walsh July 28 Biking Ladies mountain bike Haley Batten July 27 Swimming Ladies 4x100m freestyle Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel July 27 Diving Ladies springboard 3m synchronized Sarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook dinner 🥉BRONZE (11) July 30 Swimming Ladies 100m backstroke Katharine Berkoff July 30 Rugby Ladies July 29 Fencing Males particular person foil Nick Itkin July 29 Swimming Males 100 backstroke Ryan Murphy July 29 Swimming Males 200m freestyle Luke Hobson July 29 Swimming Ladies 400m particular person medley Emma Weyant July 29 Gymnastics Males Workforce Richard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik July 29 Skateboarding Males road Nyjah Huston July 28 Swimming Males 400m particular person medley Carson Foster July 27 Swimming Ladies 400m freestyle Katie Ledecky July 27 Biking Ladies particular person time trial Chloe Dygert

The final Summer time Olympics wherein america didn’t high the gold medal desk was in 2008 in Beijing. Nations at all times get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is anticipated to virtually triple the variety of gold medals it gained in Tokyo.

Workforce USA Highlights: Day 4

GOLDEN RETURN FOR BILES

Watch highlights of Simone Biles’ flooring routine through the ladies’s workforce competitors on the Paris Olympics.

Workforce USA is again on high.

After claiming silver in Tokyo three years in the past, the U.S. ladies’s gymnastics workforce recaptured the gold medal in Tuesday’s workforce last for the 2024 Olympics.

Simone Biles clinched the gold with a blinding efficiency within the last flooring train, which put the U.S. (171.296) effectively forward of silver-medalist Italy (165.494) and bronze-medalist Brazil (164.497).

Together with Jordan Chiles, Biles competed in all 4 occasions within the last. Suni Lee participated in three occasions (flooring train, stability beam, uneven bars) and Jade Carey did the vault. Now, they’re all gold medalists.

Simone Biles helped Workforce USA seize gold within the ladies’s workforce gymnastic competitors.

USA RUGBY STUNNER

Alex Sedrick ran her approach into U.S. rugby historical past.

The Salt Lake Metropolis native scored a attempt to hit the game-winning conversion on the ultimate play to present Workforce USA a 14-12 victory over Australia within the bronze medal match, giving the U.S. its first ever Olympic rugby sevens medal.

Ilona Maher, Kristi Kirshe, and Sarah Levy helped Workforce USA make historical past Tuesday, capturing the nation’s first medal in ladies’s rugby with a win over Australia within the bronze medal match on the Paris Olympics.

Australia bought its first attempt simply over a minute into the bronze-medal contest because of Maddison Levi. The U.S. then equaled the rating on an Alev Kelter attempt to her ensuing conversion.

Workforce USA’s protection held sturdy early within the second half, holding the rating to 7-7 till there was 1:25 remaining. That is when Maddison Levi and her sister, Teagan, mixed for a second attempt.

U.S. ladies’s rugby celebrated moments after profitable the bronze medal in rugby sevens on the Paris Olympics.

SILVER(S) AND BRONZE IN POOL

The U.S. quartet of Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith gained silver within the males’s 4x200m freestyle relay. Workforce USA made the rostrum within the occasion after ending fourth on the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Video games. That ended a streak of 4 straight Olympic titles for the People.

Workforce USA’s Bobby Finke took silver within the males’s 800m freestyle, with Eire’s Daniel Wiffen incomes gold with an Olympic file.

On the ladies’s aspect, Regan Smith and Katharine Berkoff completed second and third, respectively, within the ladies’s 100m backstroke last.

Australia’s Kaylee McKeown repeated as champion with an Olympic file time of 57.33 seconds.

Smith completed in 57.66 seconds to seize her second particular person silver medal and her fourth medal general. Berkoff, who completed in 57.98 seconds, made the rostrum for the primary time.

Stephen Wade of the Related Press contributed to this report.