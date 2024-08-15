How long will J.J. McCarthy be out with torn meniscus?

UPDATE: The Vikings introduced Wednesday J.J. McCarthy underwent profitable surgical procedure and will miss his complete rookie season.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings followers are ready with bated breath for extra information on rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s meniscus damage.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell stated Tuesday the severity of McCarthy’s damage will not be but identified, so the timeline for his restoration is murky. The coach stated McCarthy will want surgical procedure, however the actual kind of process is unknown.

McCarthy, for his half, stated he would “be again very quickly.”

WCCO did a deep dive on torn menisci and spoke to an skilled to find out how a lot time McCarthy might miss.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 10: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings appears on within the second quarter of the preseason recreation towards the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Financial institution Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Photographs



What’s a torn meniscus?

In response to the Mayo Clinic, the meniscus is “a C-shaped piece of robust, rubbery cartilage that acts as a shock absorber between the shinbone and the thighbone.”

“A torn meniscus is among the commonest knee accidents,” the Mayo Clinic stated. “Any exercise that causes you to forcefully twist or rotate your knee, particularly when placing your full weight on it, can result in a torn meniscus.”

tear of a meniscus is a rupturing of a number of of the fibrocartilage strips within the knee. Human Joint, and Traumatic drive in sports activities or bodily exertion. Torn meniscus. Zhabska T. / Getty Photographs



How lengthy does a torn meniscus take to heal?

Dr. Ryan Fader, an orthopedic sports activities surgeon with Allina Well being, advised WCCO McCarthy’s restoration time might differ significantly. If the tear is minor, Fader stated it will be a couple of four- to eight-week restoration. If it requires a full restore of the meniscus, that might be a four- to six-month restoration.

“All issues thought-about, meniscus, it is a comparatively frequent damage,” Fader stated. “I am cautiously optimistic, like I stated. I feel that we are going to see him again this yr. I don’t suppose this will likely be a season-ending damage.”

Fader will not be concerned in McCarthy’s process or restoration.

Different athletes with meniscus tears

Working again Adrian Peterson tore his meniscus in September 2016 and was again on the sphere in December. When he returned, Peterson managed simply 22 yards on six carries towards the Indianapolis Colts. He missed the ultimate two video games of the season with a unique damage. The Colts recreation could be his last in a Vikings uniform.

Linebacker Anthony Barr suffered a minor meniscus tear in his rookie season in 2014. He was positioned on injured reserve towards the tip of the season and was again by week one subsequent yr, although he was stricken by lingering knee points all through his profession. Nonetheless, he had a productive profession for the Vikings.

This yr, Minnesota Timberwolves middle Karl-Anthony Cities was recognized with a torn meniscus on March 7. He returned simply over a month in a while April 12, and performed by the Wolves’ complete run to the Western Convention Finals. Pre-injury, he averaged 22 factors and eight.3 rebounds a recreation. After the damage, he averaged 19.1 factors and 9 rebounds.

