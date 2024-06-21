How Lionel Messi helped inspire Argentina to 2-0 Copa America win over Canada

After the match, Jesse Marsch spoke about Argentina’s vital delay in returning to the sector for the beginning of the second half: “After they have been ready, I knew that they have been taking a look at video and so they have been analyzing how they needed to play towards us. Now, I want once more, the referees would handle that. If we have been 5 minutes late, we might get a wonderful. There’d be an enormous downside.

“Let’s examine what occurs with Argentina. I feel they need to be fined. How late have been they? You guys? 20 minutes? 30? I do not know. It was a very long time. However that they had that point to arrange how they needed to play towards us within the second half, which if we’d have identified forward of time that we may have an additional 10 minutes then we may have ready some issues extra. However ultimately, I simply made positive that the gamers knew that they have been going to come back out with a brand new plan and so they principally rotated slightly bit extra to 3, however we nonetheless handled it.”

Marsch then joked with reporters within the press convention: “Argentina must be fined. OK? Fined. Write that. Olé. La Nacion,” Marsch stated, a large grin on his face. “They need to be fined for popping out 20 minutes late for the second half.”