How Justin Bieber Reacted to the Diddy Allegations

Justin Bieber has been conserving his distance from Sean “Diddy” Combs after the rapper was arrested amid claims of sexual assault and misconduct.

“Justin has been suggested to remain as far-off as attainable from something and every little thing associated to Diddy,” a supply solely reveals within the newest concern of Us Weekly, explaining that Bieber, who was launched to Diddy as a teen, needs “nothing to do” with the disgraced musician.

Justin, 30, who turned a father in August after welcoming son Jack with spouse Hailey Bieber, “needs to guard himself,” the insider says. To take action, he has been making an attempt to place his consideration on the positives in his life.

“Justin is in a tough place mentally proper now,” a second supply says. “He has such a historical past with Diddy and the allegations in opposition to him have been exhausting to course of.”

The “Child” singer is concentrated on his household, with the supply telling Us that he’s “thrilled to be a dad” because it’s “one thing he’s needed for years.”

“His happiness being a dad has outweighed his nervousness about Diddy,” the supply continues.

Diddy, 54, has been in authorized hassle since November 2023 when his ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a lawsuit in opposition to him, claiming previous sexual assault and abuse. Diddy denied the allegations however settled the lawsuit that very same month out of court docket.

In March, Diddy’s two properties have been raided by Homeland Safety reportedly in reference to federal intercourse trafficking allegations. On the time, Diddy’s lawyer Aaron Dyer informed Us in an announcement that the raids have been an “unprecedented ambush” and “a untimely rush to judgment.” The assertion claimed, “Mr. Combs is harmless and can proceed to combat each single day to clear his identify.”

Diddy’s scandals didn’t cease there. Over the previous few months, 120 girls have come ahead claiming that Diddy sexually assaulted them over the previous three a long time. Diddy was arrested in September and served with a 14-page indictment alleging that he “abused, threatened and coerced girls and others round him.”

The rapper has since entered a not responsible plea for prices of racketeering conspiracy, intercourse trafficking by pressure, fraud or coercion and transportation to have interaction in prostitution. He was denied bail and can stay in jail till his trial.

Because the allegations have continued to mount in opposition to Diddy, Justin’s friendship with him has been known as into query. In a 2009 resurfaced video, Diddy boasted a couple of wild 48 hours he spent with Justin when he was 15 years previous.

“The place we hanging out and what we’re doing we will’t actually disclose,” Diddy mentioned within the clip, which made its rounds once more on-line in March. “However it’s undoubtedly a 15-year-old’s dream. … For the subsequent 48 hours, he’s with me. And we’re gonna go full. Buck full loopy.”

In a separate video from that point interval, Diddy could be seen chatting with a teenage Justin and grilling him over why they’re not shut. “Promoting out arenas and every little thing. [You’re] beginning to act completely different, huh? You ain’t been calling me and hanging out the way in which we used to hang around,” Diddy mentioned within the video, which was shared through X in March.

Justin seems visibly uncomfortable within the video, and a few followers identified how “creepy” the second was on social media. Justin ends the dialog by saying that Diddy solely had his “companions” quantity and didn’t contact him straight.

Within the current day, Justin is making an attempt to disconnect from Diddy and the allegations he’s heard. Justin is “utterly disgusted” by the scandal, the primary insider tells Us.

Justin “needs nothing to do with this complete scenario,” a 3rd supply provides. “It’s in his previous, and that’s the place he needs to depart it.”

In the event you or somebody you already know has been sexually assaulted, contact the Nationwide Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

In the event you or somebody you already know has been sexually assaulted, contact the Nationwide Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).