STATE COLLEGE − Twice Penn State soccer had a primary down contained in the 5-yard line Saturday in opposition to the omnipotent Ohio State Buckeyes.

Each occasions, the Nittany Lions did not money in touchdowns.

Each occasions they failed to attain in any respect.

So irrespective of how onerous the protection fought all afternoon, irrespective of how gutsy quarterback Drew Allar ran and threw with an injured knee, the Nittany Lions fell – as soon as once more in excruciating, head-shaking vogue – to their long-time nemesis.

Regardless of even taking part in in entrance of a record-setting Beaver Stadium crowd.

The No. 3 Nittany Lions (7-1, 4-1 Massive Ten) misplaced for the eighth straight time to the No. 4 Buckeyes (7-1, 4-1). This time it was 20-13.

And far of it hinged on Penn State failures to finish the primary half and with lower than six minutes to go within the sport. On the primary, Allar threw an interception due to a surprising defensive play to steal the ball away from receiver Tre Wallace.

On the second, the Lions had been stuffed 4 occasions with the ball on the 3-yard line, down simply seven factors.

Listed below are three key observations from the Lions’ first defeat of the season:

Penn State soccer: Protection performed its coronary heart out in defeat

The Penn State protection answered each cost by what will be the nation’s most proficient offense.

The Nittany Lions made the electrical, first-quarter interception return for a landing.

They compelled a touchdown-saving fumble and received the ball again. They almost compelled one other game-changing turnover early within the fourth quarter that was overturned.

They managed Ohio State’s stars when it mattered most.

They performed higher than the ultimate rating or stats would point out. Zakee Wheatley (10 tackles, cross breakup and that touchdown-saving compelled fumble) and Abdul Carter (4 tackles, pair of sacks) had been two of one of the best.

Penn State soccer: Receivers overmatched by Ohio State protection

The Lions wideouts and tight ends simply couldn’t get open.

This stat says all of it: Tailback Nick Singleton led the Lions in receiving with six catches for 54 yards.

When Allar lastly did search out a wideout, resembling Wallace, he needed to make a surprising catch in tight protection or had the ball stolen away from him for a killer interception.

Solely a last-minute push gave Allar − who performed a lot of the primary half carrying a leg brace − extra first-half yards passing (62) then dashing (41).

Beau Pribula change-of-pace not working

Penn State’s backup quarterback owns a promising future. He is a real weapon not solely along with his working capacity however with the way in which he can enhance the general run sport.

But it surely’s actually solely working if Beau Pribula is working the offense.

Not with coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s continued use of subbing Pribula in for starter Allar for a play or two at a time.

This now-and-again substitution technique hasn’t confirmed overly helpful in any respect this season, and it actually went nowhere in opposition to the elite Ohio State protection. Pribula accomplished one first-half cross for 4 yards. He ran the ball as soon as for no acquire. He handed off the ball with little success.

He did a fabulous job in reduction the earlier week at Wisconsin when accountable for the offense. In any other case, his change-of-pace performs have accomplished nothing greater than rendered the beginning quarterback ineffective.

