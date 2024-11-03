How James Franklin, Penn State football lost again vs Ohio State

STATE COLLEGE − Twice Penn State soccer had a primary down contained in the 5-yard line Saturday in opposition to the omnipotent Ohio State Buckeyes.

Each occasions, the Nittany Lions did not money in touchdowns.

Each occasions they failed to attain in any respect.

So irrespective of how onerous the protection fought all afternoon, irrespective of how gutsy quarterback Drew Allar ran and threw with an injured knee, the Nittany Lions fell – as soon as once more in excruciating, head-shaking vogue – to their long-time nemesis.

Regardless of even taking part in in entrance of a record-setting Beaver Stadium crowd.

The No. 3 Nittany Lions (7-1, 4-1 Massive Ten) misplaced for the eighth straight time to the No. 4 Buckeyes (7-1, 4-1). This time it was 20-13.

And far of it hinged on Penn State failures to finish the primary half and with lower than six minutes to go within the sport. On the primary, Allar threw an interception due to a surprising defensive play to steal the ball away from receiver Tre Wallace.

