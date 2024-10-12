How is Yom Kippur celebrated? A beginner’s guide to atonement

Rosh Hashanah has come and gone and with it, the enjoyment of welcoming a brand new yr. What follows is the nice Jewish anti-celebration: Yom Kippur.

An important day on the Jewish Calendar, Yom Kippur – or the day of atonement – gives the prospect to say sorry. It concludes the “10 Days of Awe” that, sandwiched between Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, provides a short window for Jews to carry out “teshuvah,” or repent.

Rising up, I had a type of begrudging appreciation for Yom Kippur. The providers had been lengthy and the fasting uncomfortable, however I valued the best way it demanded stillness. Whereas there was at all times extra prayer for individuals who sought it, my household normally returned house after the primary service and let time transfer lazily till the solar set. We traded notes on the sermon and waited eagerly for the outsized Costco muffins that normally appeared at our neighborhood break quick.

