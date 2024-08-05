How ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Finale Just Set Up Season 3

[This story contains major spoilers from the House of the Dragon season two finale.]

Home of the Dragon ended its second season very similar to the beasts on the coronary heart of the story: up within the air.

In its finale, the HBO drama based mostly on George R.R. Martin‘s Hearth & Blood closed out on an ambiguous notice, with strengthened and strained alliances alike, to not point out brutal betrayals. These anticipating a climactic battle between the Blacks and the Greens had been possible dissatisfied to see the swords and dragons largely sheathed and grounded, even because the closing moments promised loads of violence within the third season nonetheless to return.

Written and directed by collection veterans Sara Hess and Geeta Vasant Patel, respectively, Home of the Dragon completed up season two in a much less outwardly violent however nonetheless brutal mirroring of its premiere. The place Queen Helaena (Phia Saban) was compelled to decide on which of her two youngsters ought to lose their life within the season opener, it’s now Queen Regent Alicent (Olivia Cooke) who should make an analogous determination. Earlier than, it was Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) who set the demise of Helaena’s younger son into movement. Now, it’s Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) herself, who beforehand condemned her husband’s actions, that is aware of such actions are required for her to win the throne and restore some measure of peace to the realm.

The ultimate moments of the season boil all the way down to a tense standoff between Rhaenyra and Alicent, echoing their earlier assembly in King’s Touchdown. For the finale, it’s Alicent who involves Rhaenyra, visiting her childhood friend-turned-adult enemy at Dragonstone. Bored with her son Aemond’s (Ewan Mitchell) violent tendencies and satisfied of Rhaenyra’s worthiness, Alicent presents a deal: come to King’s Touchdown in three days whereas Aemond is away at battle, and town will promptly bend the knee. All Alicent needs in alternate is security for herself, Helaena and her grandchild — and security for her son, the horribly scarred King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney).

That final request causes Rhaenyra to balk on the pitch. She says there’s no method she will safe King’s Touchdown and restore order to the Seven Kingdoms with out claiming Aegon’s head, placing an finish as soon as and for all to the false king. So Rhaenyra turns into the one making the supply: Alicent can get all the things she needs from her preliminary deal, however should sacrifice Aegon. Grief-stricken however sure in her course, Alicent agrees. It’s a far cry from the outwardly grotesque “Blood and Cheese” occasion, however Rhaenyra and Alicent’s deal nonetheless calls again to that horrible alternative, a rubicon of types. Now, the rival Targaryen forces as soon as once more march towards each other, their battle absolutely unresolved heading out of season two.

As for the place issues stand, the finale ends with a montage showcasing quite a lot of totally different factions. For Workforce Inexperienced, Aemond’s forces are on the transfer in quite a lot of fashions, together with Jason Lannister (Jefferson Corridor) and his bannermen marching via the Riverlands, whereas Jason’s twin brother Tyland (additionally portrayed by Corridor) sails dwelling from Essos with the pirate Sharako Lohar (Abigail Thorn) as an ally. Workforce Black has their very own forces in each areas. Whether or not it’s the bannermen of Home Tully, the Starks and their northmen marching down via the Twins, or Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and his bastard son Alyn (Abubakar Salim) main their fleet out to sea. When it comes to dragons, the perimeters aren’t fairly evenly matched, as Rhaenyra’s dragonseeds have taken root with three new dragons of their very own, up in opposition to Prince Regent Aemond’s formidable however lonely mount Vhagar. Even within the Eyrie, there’s Rhaena Velaryon (Phoebe Campbell), dragonless for all her life, although now confronting the potential of claiming one within the countryside.

The 2 armies are pretty well-matched. However there’s a big distinction on the management stage, closely favoring Rhaenyra. Not solely has she received Alicent over to her facet, and never solely is King Aegon unseated (and final seen fleeing King’s Touchdown in secret), Rhaenyra has additionally conquered her deadliest rival of all: Daemon. The prince spent nearly all of season two in Harrenhal, experiencing psychedelic visions pointing towards his larger position within the prophetic A Track of Ice and Hearth. Within the finale, Daemon sees visions of the White Walker menace, and even sees a quick glimpse of Daenerys Targaryen (performed by Emilia Clarke in Recreation of Thrones) and the start of her three dragons. On the opposite facet of those visions, Daemon not covets the throne for himself, swearing his full help for Rhaenyra’s bid.

With new dragons and new loyalties underneath her belt, Queen Rhaenyra’s victorious return to King’s Touchdown feels all-but sure when season three returns, nonetheless many moons from now. However that is the Recreation of Thrones franchise we’re speaking about right here and, as a sure bastard as soon as stated, “If you happen to suppose this story has a cheerful ending, you haven’t been paying consideration.”

Home of the Dragon season two is now streaming on Max. Meet up with THR‘s season protection and interviews.