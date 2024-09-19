How Hiring Heaters at Strawberry Farms Can Help Boost Profits

Writer

Steve Reeve

Printed

November 23, 2011

Phrase rely

620

At strawberry and tender fruit farms within the UK (and throughout Europe), hiring industrial heaters may also help keep summer season temperatures in greenhouses or underneath polytunnel-protected coverings 24 hours a day on the finish of the season (late August/early September). For the farmer, this could solely equate to 1 factor: an additional crop, leading to boosted income.

2011 – A bumper yr for strawberries

This yr in Britain, strawberry-lovers benefited massively from the spring/early summer season heatwave. The excessive temperatures helped produce one of many greatest and very best quality English strawberry crops for 20 years. (One in all England’s largest strawberry farmers, R and V Emery, mentioned to the BBC that their manufacturing yield was up by a staggering 150 per cent on current years, in actual fact).

The early begin to the strawberry season has meant that many strawberry (and different tender fruit) farmers have loved elevated income, however some have raised their earnings additional nonetheless, by taking steps to make sure an additional crop might be produced at season’s finish.

Strawberry farming – what’s concerned?

Efficiently rising and harvesting a saleable strawberry crop is achieved by a sequence of time and resource-intensive processes: soil preparation, planting, cultivating, irrigation, diet, fertilising and harvesting, in addition to crop and pest administration. However all this effort can show futile if the strawberry vegetation aren’t grown and stored at applicable temperatures (a day-time temperature of round 18 levels Celsius is normally finest.)

As summer season attracts to an in depth, and temperatures naturally drop, renting industrial heaters at a strawberry farm may also help to artificially delay the season, with the supply of excessive volumes of fresh, dry, heat air into glass or polytunnel-protected coverings creating an ‘phantasm’ of an prolonged summer season. What’s extra, putting in short-term heating gear underneath these coverings is straightforward.

One of the best varieties of heaters to rent

Employed high-capacity heaters which are thermostatically managed (and may be left to work unattended) are normally finest. These can both be:

Oblique-fired heaters* delivering as much as 1,306,796 btu per unit

Or

Electrical heaters delivering from 9,553 btu to 136,480 btu per unit

Oblique-fired heaters may be both fuel or oil-driven and are refined, dependable and highly-efficient heaters which are most fitted for locations the place there may be restricted air flow (and out there energy load); they may ship enormous volumes of fresh, dry, fume-free warmth safely and economically. Oblique-fired heaters can even ship massive volumes of heat air by way of ducting (as much as 40m).

Hiring heaters for when temperatures drop mid-season

The ‘stuff of nightmares’ for strawberry and tender fruit farmers, after all, is for temperatures to dramatically fall throughout the principle rising and harvesting season. A crop may be spoilt (and due to this fact grow to be unsalable) in a short time until pressing steps are taken to revive required day-time and night-time temperatures. Ought to a set heating system at a strawberry farm abruptly develop a fault or utterly cease working throughout this time, the farmer’s livelihood will probably be significantly underneath risk.

The excellent news is that one name to a specialist heater rent firm can save the day. A longtime and confirmed specialist will provide a 24/7, year-round, emergency call-out service. They’ll have an unlimited vary of hireable heater models at their depots throughout the nation, and also will have the expertise and experience to know precisely which sort of rentable heaters can be applicable for the job.

Conserving patrons candy!

The choice for a strawberry farmer to rent heaters on the season’s finish is so cost-effective, as elevated income generated by producing an additional crop in late August would imply the heater rental prices can be simply recouped. And with British strawberries being considered tasting sweeter than abroad imports, it makes absolute sense for strawberry farmers to provide as a lot fruit as doable for the house market.