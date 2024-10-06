How far will team fall after Vanderbilt loss?

Alabama’s time atop the school soccer prime 25 polls will probably be short-lived.

Every week after beating then-No. 1 Georgia in what may need been the sport of the yr, Alabama is now a part of the upset of the yr, falling 40-35 to unranked Vanderbilt in Nashville. It was the Commodores’ first win vs. an AP top-five opponent in 61 tries, and their first vs. an AP No. 1 staff in 11 tries.

Alabama had no reply for Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt’s offense, which out-gained Alabama 418 yards to 394. The Commodores had been 12 of 18 on third-down conversions, 1 of 1 on fourth down and dominated the time of possession battle 42:08 to 17:52. Alabama by no means led within the loss.

