How far will team fall after Vanderbilt loss?

(This story was up to date with new data.)

Alabama’s time atop the school soccer prime 25 polls will probably be short-lived.

Every week after beating then-No. 1 Georgia in what may need been the sport of the yr, Alabama is now a part of the upset of the yr, falling 40-35 to unranked Vanderbilt in Nashville. It was the Commodores’ first win vs. an AP top-five opponent in 61 tries, and their first vs. an AP No. 1 staff in 11 tries.

Alabama had no reply for Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt’s offense, which out-gained Alabama 418 yards to 394. The Commodores had been 12 of 18 on third-down conversions, 1 of 1 on fourth down and dominated the time of possession battle 42:08 to 17:52. Alabama by no means led within the loss.

REQUIRED READING:Alabama soccer cannot cease Vandy, No. 2 Tide embarrassed in upset loss

With that, Alabama falls 63-4 all time in video games the place it was ranked No. 1 within the Related Press Prime 25 and going through an unranked opponent.

However what does the loss imply for Alabama’s prime 25 rankings and, extra pressingly, the School Soccer Playoff?

The excellent news is that Alabama nonetheless has a robust case to make the playoff discipline, which starting in 2024 expanded to 12 groups. So a loss — even one as monumental because the one the Crimson Tide suffered vs. the Commodores — would not preclude the staff from making the playoff.

Nonetheless, that does not imply the sting of this loss will go away anytime quickly. Alabama soccer will probably be reminded of that truth on Sunday, when the Coaches Ballot and AP Prime 25 launch their up to date rankings.

With that, this is a have a look at how far Alabama soccer would possibly fall within the subsequent set of school soccer rankings:

REQUIRED READING:How did Vanderbilt soccer win nation’s respect? By surprising AP No. 1 Alabama | Estes

Alabama soccer rankings: The place will Crimson Tide fall in prime 25?

Rankings mirror Coaches Ballot heading into Week 6 of the school soccer season

Texas: BYE Alabama: 40-35 loss to Vanderbilt Ohio State: 35-7 win vs. Iowa Tennessee: 19-14 loss to Arkansas Georgia: 31-13 win vs. Auburn Oregon: 31-10 win vs. Michigan State Penn State: 27-11 win vs. UCLA Miami: vs. Cal Missouri: 41-10 loss to No. 21 Texas A&M Michigan: 27-17 loss to Washington Ole Miss: 27-3 win vs. South Carolina LSU: BYE Notre Dame: BYE Clemson: 29-13 win vs. Florida State USC: 24-17 loss to Minnesota

Alabama’s fall will probably be impacted by different groups’ ends in the highest 15, plus the very fact a number of extra groups are on bye, similar to No. 1 Texas, No. 12 LSU and No. 13 Notre Dame.

Alabama can take chilly consolation within the truth it will not be the one staff within the prime 10 to lose on Saturday, as fellow SEC groups in No. 4 Tennessee and No. 9 Missouri misplaced 19-14 at Arkansas and 41-10 at Texas A&M, respectively. Elsewhere, No. 10 Michigan additionally misplaced to an unranked opponent in Washington, 27-17. No. 15 USC additionally misplaced to Minnesota.

Nonetheless, these defeats will solely mitigate Alabama’s fall a lot, contemplating the very fact Vanderbilt is an unranked staff and scored a historic upset of the Crimson Tide. If Alabama desires to make it again to the highest of the rankings, it’s going to come after a notable climb again up the rankings.

Ultimate rating prediction: No. 12