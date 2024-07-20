How Does Netflix’s ‘Find Me Falling’ End — and Will There Be a Sequel?

Warning: This story incorporates spoilers for “Discover Me Falling.”

“Discover Me Falling” is a rom-com with “an edge,” based on its writer-director Stelana Kliris. So, does it have a contented ending?

Set on the island of Cyprus, the film follows a well-known rocker who retreats from the general public eye after his album flopped.

Because the movie goes on, it turns into clear that John Allman’s (Harry Connick Jr.) connection to the island runs deeper than wanting a easy getaway.

Learn on to search out out what occurs on the finish of “Discover Me Falling,” and what to find out about a possible sequel.

What occurs in ‘Discover Me Falling’?

John Allman’s greatest days as a rock star are behind him. His greatest hit, “Woman on the Seaside,” was years in the past, and his comeback album was a lot of a failure that he determined to abscond to Cyprus.

The primary of many surprises occurs when John learns he bought a great worth on his small cliffside shack as a result of it is situated subsequent to a cliff the place, because the police chief informs him, folks typically take their very own lives.

Harry Connick Jr. as John in “Discover Me Falling.” Pavlos Vrionides / Netflix

Kliris says that plot thought got here from studying about a spot in Sydney the place a number of suicides have occurred.

“There was this very variety man who used to dwell there, and he saved many lives as a result of he used to ask folks in for tea,” she says. “And I simply thought, ‘What would occur if it was any individual who did not wish to be round folks and did not wish to need to take care of with different human beings on the middle?'”

The theme ended up being a tool to “facilitate human connection,” however the director admits there have been occasions she began questioning, “What was I pondering, attempting to mix this matter with with a romantic comedy?”

That is the primary problem to John’s curmudgeon exterior — however not the final. A rock star in the remainder of the world, he will get drawn into the tight-knit group of his new city and is handled like a neighborhood, particularly by the police chief, Captain Manoli (Tony Demetriou).

Manoli, towards John’s will, introduces him to all his associates. Then, John sees Sia (Agni Scott), his misplaced love and inspiration for “Woman on the Seaside,” posing because the potential cause he got here again to Cyprus.

Shocked and captivated by one another’s presence, John falls again into the arms of Sia, who’s now the “island’s greatest physician.” However Sia is cautious of opening as much as John, since she has secrets and techniques of her personal.

In the meantime, John can also be attending to know a taverna singer, Melina (Ali Fumiko Whitney), who goals of leaving Cyprus however balks at really going, and as an alternative works at her household’s grocery retailer.

Collectively, they brainstorm music and he exhibits her his new music, “Discover Me Falling.”

When Sia involves John’s for dinner and finds Melina cooking, she’s in shock — and so is John. Melina is Sia’s daughter and John does the mathematics, placing collectively he have to be her father.

Harry Connick Jr. as John and Ali Fumiko Whitney as Melina in “Discover Me Falling.” Pavlos Vrionides / Netflix

After this shocking revelation, Sia reveals to John that she meant on telling him concerning the being pregnant. (Whereas by no means explicitly spelled out, Sia bought pregnant throughout their time collectively on the island when John was visiting as a younger man.) Nevertheless, she had modified her thoughts when she went to a live performance in New York and noticed him surrounded by girls backstage.

“I didn’t wish to increase our youngster like that,” Sia says.

This underlines her resolution to remain in Cyprus and pursue her personal profession, reasonably than comply with his. “I did not wish to quit my goals simply to comply with yours,” she tells John.

Then, whereas performing onstage collectively, John impulsively tells Melina — and everybody else in attendance — that he is her father.

How does ‘Discover Me Falling’ finish?

In any case these revelations, there finally ends up being fallout between John, Sia and Melina.

After adjusting to having a daughter, John tries to win Sia over by serenading her with a ballad from the opposite aspect of a door.

The lyrics, in Greek, describe opening the “closed window” to a different particular person — however when given the choice, Sia decides to not open the door and go to John. She’s nonetheless afraid. (Kliris says Scott was drawn to the function of Sia as a result of her personal husband stunned her with a rendition of this music at their wedding ceremony.)

The scene was daunting for Connick. “I used to be presupposed to be actually nervous,” he says — and he was in actual life. “I felt prefer it was an honor to sing in Greek.”

After the failed try at serenading Sia, John offers his daughter the sheet music to “Discover Me Falling” so she will begin her personal profession. However upon seeing that gesture, Sia is gained over and satisfied John has become a extra beneficiant particular person. She then goes to John’s home and says she’s right here to “bounce,” reasonably than fall.

Agni Scott as Sia and Harry Connick Jr. as John in “Discover Me Falling.” Pavlos Vrionides / Netflix

The film picks up a 12 months later. Melina is recording John’s songs. John and Sia are in the home along with their new group: Manoli, his spouse, their daughter and her son.

Will there be a sequel to ‘Discover Me Falling’?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether or not “Discover Me Falling” will proceed with a sequel — however Kliris says her time with the characters is not completed.

“Fairly frankly, I might very simply do a sequel to this as properly. There is a there’s much more to inform,” she says.

Kliris says the film goes from a rom-com at first to an “ensemble piece” by the tip, demonstrated by John, Sia and their associates after they collect across the desk within the movie’s ultimate scene.

Connick thinks there’s extra to return for his character, merely from his personal lived expertise. He sees John as somebody who was lastly getting again into music, then handed the torch onto his youngster.

“Two of our daughters are performers,” Connick says of his private life. “I’m pulling for his or her success and happiness day by day, however the thought of (stepping) apart was international to me, as a result of I see myself doing this for the remainder of my life.”

He wonders how lengthy it would take earlier than John says, “Wait a minute, I actually wish to get again into (music).”

If there’s a second installment, Connick says he is open to returning.

“Wherever Stelana is, if she wants me, I will be there. I respect her that a lot, and I like her that a lot,” he says.