How Do Women Artistic Swimmers Keep Their Makeup on Underwater?

The 2024 Paris Olympic creative swimming workforce is elite at waterproof make-up.

The USA Olympic workforce — which incorporates Keana Hunter, Anita Alvarez, Daniella Ramirez, Megumi Discipline, Jamie Czarkowski, Audrey Kwon, Jacklyn Luu and Calista Liu — proved to grasp the artwork of underwater make-up throughout the Workforce Technical Routine competitors on Monday, August 5.

For the competitors, the ladies donned a full beat together with basis, black winged eyeliner, manicured eyebrows and darkish pink lips. The athletes slicked their hair again right into a bun utilizing Knox Gelatine.

Final month, Hunter, 20, Ramirez, 22, and Alvarez, 27, opened as much as Vogue about their long-lasting look.

“For the reason that judges and viewers are so far-off, we love to do a daring black eyeliner with a pleasant pink lipstick,” Alvarez defined, noting that her go-to stain is from Make-up Eternally. “We’re in search of one thing that can maintain up within the water, via completely satisfied tears when celebrating on the rostrum, and all the things in between.”

The underwater make-up sport has come a good distance, with creative swimmers beforehand utilizing chapstick underneath their eyeshadow to maintain the look in place. “Competitors make-up isn’t a giant secret like folks might imagine. We simply search for waterproof make-up,” Alvarez instructed Vogue.

In the case of their hair, Hunter instructed the outlet their “signature” coiffure is “a good braided bun, which wants plenty of hair ties, bobby pins and hairnets.”

They coat knox into their locks whereas it’s nonetheless sizzling and “the consistency of honey.”

Ramierez usually demonstrates how she removes the knox from her hair through social media via ASMR “peelies.” Within the clips, she will be seen peeling the gelatin from her ears and brushing it out of her hair.

In June, she shared that she makes use of the L’Oréal Paris Contemporary Put on Basis and Full Put on Concealer whereas performing. “Once I’m getting within the water for competitors, the very last thing I need is a patchy look of basis coming off,” she stated, gushing in regards to the procuts. “I now by no means have to fret about my face card declining 💁🏼‍♀️. MAJOR SLAY!”