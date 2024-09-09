How did Tom Brady do calling his first NFL game?

All people says nobody watches soccer video games for the announcers.

And all people is correct. Aside from Sunday. There’s no query lots of people watched the Dallas Cowboys-Cleveland Browns on Fox Sports activities for the announcers. Or one announcer: Tom Brady.

Not that it takes a lot to get anybody to observe an NFL sport; of the 100 most-watched reveals on TV in 2023, 93 had been NFL video games.

Nonetheless, this was an enormous deal, the best quarterback in NFL historical past making his broadcast debut. The sport, a 33-17 Dallas win, was just about a canine, which is unlucky. Brady dealt with himself OK. He was clearly nervous on the outset, and his cadence was somewhat halting and unusual. He warmed up a bit as the sport went on.

How did Tom Brady do?

After all, social media slammed Brady from the beginning. X customers would be a part of Philadelphia Eagles followers in throwing snowballs at Santa Claus. One specifically cracked me up, posted a couple of minutes into the sport: “I don’t need to overreact to week 1 however Tom Brady is the worst announcer within the NFL.”

