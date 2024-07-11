How Colombia beat Uruguay to reach the 2024 Copa America final

Tonight’s recreation ended on a bitter notice when plenty of Uruguayan gamers, together with Darwin Nunez, appeared to conflict with Colombian followers after the full-time whistle.

Following the sport at Financial institution of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina altercations broke out between supporters within the stands with gamers coming into the realm the place their households have been located within the stadium.

Liverpool ahead Nunez was amongst these caught up with Ronald Araujo of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez additionally pictured close to the incident.

Video footage appeared to indicate Colombian followers conflict with Uruguay supporters, with objects — together with drinks cans — being thrown.

Law enforcement officials and safety guards then appeared to intervene earlier than the gamers returned to the sector alongside some relations who adopted.

Gamers together with Nunez have been visibly shaken by the incident. He was later pictured being consoled by Luis Suarez on the pitch.

For extra on this creating story Go Deeper with The Athletic’s breaking information crew under.