How Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Celebrated 4th of July in 2024

A number of stars tapped into their patriotic spirit on the 4th of July.

Chrissy Teigen rang in the summertime vacation by spending a enjoyable day open air with family and friends. Along with posting a candy video of herself and her husband, John Legend, smiling collectively by way of her Instagram Story, Teigen additionally shared a have a look at their daughter Esti’s selfmade cookie creations.

“Don’t discuss to me except u are this proficient,” Teigen, 38, captioned a snap of Esti’s alligator-shaped cookie, which she adopted up with a video of the 17-month-old rolling out cookie dough. (Teigen and Legend, 45, additionally share children Luna, 8, Miles, 6, and Wren, 12 months.)

At the moment’s Hoda Kotb, in the meantime, started the 4th of July watching the dawn and ended it watching fireworks on the seashore along with her daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5.

Thank You! You may have efficiently subscribed.

“Glad 4th🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” she captioned Instagram pics of herself and her children watching the sky mild up and snaps of their purple, white and blue outfits.

Maintain scrolling to see extra of the star’s 4th of July celebrations: