How Caylee Cowan and Casey Affleck ‘Support Each Other’ (Excl)

Caylee Cowan and her boyfriend, Casey Affleck, have an unshakeable bond — on- and offscreen.

“We assist one another by serving to one another, doing the dishes and getting groceries and the way anybody would assist somebody of their life,” Cowan, 26, solely instructed Us Weekly on Friday, November 1, at Darren Dzienciol’s Haunted Lodge in Los Angeles. “And studying one another’s scripts.”

In response to Cowan, she and the 49-year-old Oscar winner usually give one another their “ideas and opinions” on story traces and characters once they’re selecting future initiatives.

The Manchester by the Sea star and Cowan had been first linked in November 2021 once they had been seen packing on the PDA in Los Angeles. The pair went Instagram official a number of days later.

Whereas Affleck and Cowan usually preserve their relationship low-key, they’ll subsequent spend the upcoming holidays with family members.

“I wish to spend time with household. I like to do Friendsgiving. I imply, for Christmas, I really like Christmas and I really like gifting folks. That’s my love language,” Cowan stated on Friday, with out mentioning whether or not Affleck could be in attendance. “I’ve been actually lucky to obtain quite a lot of gifting from manufacturers, and so I really like to provide my associates skincare and make-up, and take into consideration the individual after which give them a present that I’m like, ‘I believe that you’d love this, otherwise you want this in your life and also you don’t have it but.’”

Cowan’s Friendsgiving, particularly, will play host to “all people [and] everybody.”

“Even, like, acquaintances,” she defined to Us. “ All my associates get collectively after which they’re like, ‘Oh, I didn’t even know you had been associates with this individual. I do know them from years in the past. How do you guys know one another?’ The extra the merrier.”

Earlier than Affleck discovered love with Cowan, he was beforehand married to ex-wife Summer time Phoenix for 10 years. They cut up in August 2017 with the intention to coparent sons Indiana, now 20, and Atticus, now 16.

“If there are two dad and mom on this planet who’ve found out how one can guardian in good concord, they need to name me up and inform me their secret and they need to write a e book and save the world,” Casey beforehand instructed Us in June 2019. “In my expertise, it’s fairly unattainable to not disagree. You each care about your youngsters a lot, greater than something on this planet. You each have had completely different childhoods from which you’re drawing your concepts from and finally, you’re going to have completely different opinions and it’s going to be powerful to work out.”

He continued on the time, “Fortunately, Summer time is and at all times has been an incredible mom. She’s loving and enjoyable and the boys worship her, so I believe that even in our variations, she and I’ve discovered a pleasant stability.”

With reporting by Mariel Turner