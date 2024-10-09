How can Drake Maye help the Patriots’ offense?

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Within the good New England Patriots world, the choice to show to rookie quarterback Drake Maye would have waited a bit longer.

However the offense, led by veteran Jacoby Brissett, has been heading within the unsuitable route after taking part in competitively the primary two video games of the season — a 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and 23-20 time beyond regulation loss to the Seattle Seahawks. From Weeks 3 to five, the Patriots averaged 8.7 offensive factors per recreation — the bottom within the NFL.

So the time for the No. 3 general draft choose is now, a supply instructed ESPN’s Adam Schefter. First-year head coach Jerod Mayo has seemingly made the calculation that the Patriots (1-4) have the infrastructure in place to help Maye — who was at all times going to play sooner or later this season, per staff sources — regardless of deficiencies alongside the offensive line and vast receiver.

There’s danger in that calculation.

A part of the explanation the Patriots did not begin Maye instantly, regardless of Mayo’s view that the rookie had closed the hole on Brissett by the top of coaching camp, is the mixture of his age and faculty expertise, in keeping with staff sources. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt stated earlier than the season that Maye was higher off sitting for some time. The OC reiterated that view throughout the begin of the season.

Maye was the youngest and least skilled of the NFL’s six first-round quarterbacks. He turned 22 on Aug. 30 and began 26 video games on the College of North Carolina.

No. 1 general choose Caleb Williams, who turns 23 in November, began 33 video games in faculty. No. 2 choose Jayden Daniels, who turns 24 in December, had 55 collegiate begins.

A part of the Patriots’ developmental plan for Maye was to have him be taught behind Brissett — the nine-year veteran who coaches and teammates have known as a consummate skilled — whereas additionally getting ready the rookie to finally be the No. 1 by giving him about 30% of the first-team repetitions in observe. Mayo had acknowledged it was a singular association as a result of starters normally obtain about 95% of the repetitions.

Maye made his NFL debut on the ultimate drive of a Week 3 blowout loss to the Jets. He went 4-of-8 for 22 yards with two rushes for 12 yards and was sacked twice.

Van Pelt considered Maye’s drive as a constructing block.

“It was an incredible expertise for him to get in, particularly an evening recreation in New York,” Van Pelt stated after the sport. “I believed it was an incredible begin for him. Positively some issues to scrub up in his recreation, however made some throws, made some performs along with his legs. I am inspired along with his future.”

Of Maye’s footwork below strain, Van Pelt referred to it as “up and down.”

“There have been some issues there to right, and that is normally the case the primary time you are out for a dwell [game] — it might change your ft and also you revert again,” he stated. “Nonetheless a piece in progress there; he’ll have the ability to take it to the following degree.”

How would possibly issues look completely different with Maye beginning going ahead?

Drake Maye was the No. 3 general choose within the 2024 NFL draft. AP Photograph/Carolyn Kaster

In faculty, Maye was 618-of-952 (64.9%) for 8,018 yards, with 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 26 video games.

Veteran Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan referred to Maye as a “combination of the modern-day quarterback” due to his capability to maneuver across the pocket and throw off completely different platforms. McMillan known as the 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback an “unimaginable athlete.” Brissett, alternatively, is extra of a standard pocket passer.

Maye’s mobility might be key. From 2022 to 2023, he had 953 dashing yards on scrambles, which was the second most within the FBS, trailing solely Daniels. Over that very same span, he helped produce 23 touchdowns below strain, second most within the FBS behind Williams (25).

Maye could be compelled to scramble typically. Of their 1-4 begin, the Patriots’ offensive line has produced a move block win price of 41.6%, which ranks final within the NFL. In-game statisticians recorded 49 hits towards Brissett, though a few of these got here with Brissett holding onto the soccer too lengthy or receivers struggling to get open.

Since ESPN started monitoring QB pressures in 2009, solely the 2022 Bears (47.3%) have allowed a better strain price via 5 video games of a season than this yr’s Patriots (46.8%).

Going through strain is one thing Maye was accustomed to in two seasons at North Carolina. UNC allowed 409 pressures from 2022-23, probably the most of any FBS faculty, in keeping with ESPN Analysis.

Maye will probably be examined early as the primary protection he faces, the Houston Texans, is tied for fourth finest within the NFL in move rush win price at 50%. The Jaguars (in London), Jets, Titans and Bears are subsequent on the schedule.

Mayo hinted on the change Monday by saying he believed the Patriots had solidified their offensive line, after 4 weeks of blending and matching, and in addition added a key receiver with the return of Kendrick Bourne. The Patriots had began a distinct offensive line in every of the primary 5 video games however seem primed to carry again the identical model for the second week in a row, with arguably their finest blocker, Mike Onwenu, moved from proper sort out to proper guard.

Mayo acknowledged Monday it’s more likely to be “slightly bumpy” for any rookie quarterback, together with Maye.

“Our mentality is how will we develop him and get guys round him to develop, and transfer ahead from there,” he stated.