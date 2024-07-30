How Brody Malone returned to form to power USA to Olympic bronze

How Brody Malone returned to form to power USA to Olympic bronze

by

PARIS — Brody Malone did not spend a lot time reliving his disastrous efficiency in Saturday’s qualifying spherical on the 2024 Paris Olympics, nor a lot vitality analyzing his errors.

“You’ve got simply acquired to overlook about it,” he stated. On to the subsequent one.

And in that subsequent one, Malone was again to himself.

In a crew ultimate the place the U.S. males’s gymnastics crew had no main errors, boosting them to a primary Olympic medal in males’s gymnastics since 2008, it was Malone’s resurgence that performed probably the most vital function. The People improved their rating from qualifying by 4.56 factors. Malone, the one returning Olympian on the crew, improved his private rating on 5 occasions by 4.07.

Leave a Comment