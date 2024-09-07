How Bonnie Wright Is Involved in Prince William’s Earthshot Prize

Bonnie Wright is the most recent acquainted face to group up with Prince William for his Earthshot Prize competitors.

The Harry Potter actress, 33, has been named as certainly one of 5 presenters within the environmental problem’s brand-new collaboration with Blue Peter, the longest-running kids’s present on this planet.

“We’re trying to find the following technology of younger inventors, drawback solvers and change-makers; giving viewers the possibility to be acknowledged by Prince William,” the official CBBC social media account captioned a video posted by way of Instagram on Thursday, September 5. “Children aged 5-15 are invited to submit an unique concept to handle certainly one of 5 necessary areas that need assistance.”

The submit went on to call the 5 “Earthshot Champions” who will “introduce the matters and current Blue Peter movies about defending the planet.”

Wright, who performed Ginny Weasley in all eight Potter movies, will current Clear Our Air, whereas wildlife TV presenter Steve Backshall will current Repair Our Local weather. Hamza Yassin — wildlife digicam operator, conservationist and TV presenter — will sort out Shield and Restore Nature, filmmaker Inka Creswell will current Revive Our Oceans and content material creator Sam Bentley will tackle Construct a Waste Free World.

“I began the Earthshot Prize to seek for options to the world’s largest environmental challenges and we wish to discover the following technology of younger inventors who could make a change,” William mentioned in a press launch by way of BBC.

Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize, added, “The optimism, creativity, and ingenuity of younger folks is the gasoline that powers The Earthshot Prize and our efforts to search out and assist thrilling environmental improvements. We’re thrilled to associate with Blue Peter to encourage younger minds to make use of their boundless creativeness to examine the long run they wish to stay in.”

The competitors closes on Monday, October 28, and the winner can be introduced in 2025.

Wright’s involvement with William’s Earthshot Prize shouldn’t come as a shock, as she is an outspoken environmentalist. In June, the actress participated within the Hollywood Local weather Summit alongside HGTV star Jonathan Scott and her Go Gently collaborator Pattie Gonia.

“An unimaginable panel on ‘centring native tales: unscripted tv,’” she wrote by way of Instagram on the time. “Thanks @hollywoodclimatesummit, it was a pleasure to share the stage with my fellow storytellers! We even shared a by no means seen earlier than trailer of our @gogently.earth TV present.”

In 2022, Wright launched her ebook, Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Your self and the Planet, which supplies readers tips on “altering your habits, dwelling extra sustainably and taking motion.”

Wright revealed she was taking pictures a TV spinoff of the identical identify in Could. She additionally hosts the Go Gently YouTube channel.

“It has been a few yr in growth from the very early idea for the present. These previous few months the present has been my predominant focus as we set up all of our visitors and actions,” she wrote by way of her Go Gently web site. “It’s been fairly a feat to plan, fortunately, I’ve had an incredible manufacturing group to work on it with. I’m so excited for this journey the place we’ll get to satisfy so many individuals I’m impressed by and see so many stunning landscapes.”