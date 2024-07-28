how and when to watch – NBC New York

Simone Biles and the U.S. ladies’s gymnastics workforce take middle stage Sunday with qualifying at Bercy Enviornment. Biles is seeking to earn her fifth Olympic gold medal and seventh general. She gained two medals in Tokyo regardless of withdrawing from the all-around to deal with her psychological well being.

Competitors begins at 9:30 a.m. CEST (3:30 a.m. EST) with Subdivision 1. Biles and Co. are in Subdivision 2, starting at 11:40 a.m. in Paris. They’ll begin on the stability beam.

Biles will anchor three of 4 occasions for the People on Sunday: stability beam, flooring train and vault. She is going to go next-to-last on uneven bars. Reigning all-around champion Sunisa Lee and Tokyo silver medalist Jordan Chiles additionally will compete in all 4 occasions in qualifying. The highest eight groups from qualifying advance to the workforce closing on Tuesday.

The highest 24 particular person qualifiers within the all-around will make the finals on Thursday. There is a restrict of two gymnasts per nation.

Biles skipped the Opening Ceremony on Friday to have the ability to relaxation and prepare for Sunday’s qualifying.

When does ladies’s gymnastics begin?

Girls’s gymnastics begins Sunday with qualifying competitors on Sunday morning on the East Coast.

What does the USA compete in ladies’s gymnastics?

July 28 – Group Qualifying: Simone Biles and the USA ladies’s gymnastics workforce will first compete on Sunday, July 28 in workforce qualifying occasions start at 3:30 a.m. ET. Biles is anticipated to compete within the 5:40 a.m. ET subdivision.

The early occasions will likely be accessible on Peacock with the later occasions that morning accessible on NBC New York. The occasion will air once more that night in Primetime on NBC.

July 30 – Girls’s workforce closing: The ladies’s workforce closing begins at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30. You’ll be able to watch it on NBC and stream each equipment on Peacock.

Aug. 1 – Girls’s all-around closing: The ladies’s all-around closing begins at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Aug. 3 – Girls’s vault closing: The ladies’s vault closing begins at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 4 – Girls’s uneven bar closing: The ladies’s uneven bars closing begins at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 – Girls’s stability beam finals: The ladies’s stability beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Aug. 5 – Girls’s flooring train finals: The ladies’s flooring train closing begins at 8:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Girls’s Qualifying ⤵️

Sunday, 11:40am native / 5:40am ET BB ➡️ Chiles, Rivera, Lee, Biles

FX ➡️ Lee, Chiles, Carey, Biles

VT ➡️ Lee, Chiles*, Carey*, Biles*

UB ➡️ Rivera, Chiles, Biles, Lee * = two vaults pic.twitter.com/BeYggPVn2l — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 27, 2024

The place to look at ladies’s gymnastics

Particular person and workforce gymnastics occasions on the 2024 Olympics will air on NBC New York, USA Community and E!. Streaming will likely be accessible on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

A brand new ability to be named after Biles?

Biles is wanting so as to add to the checklist of expertise named after her in gymnastics’ Code of Factors.

The American famous person submitted an unique ability on uneven bars to the Worldwide Gymnastics Federation on Friday. If Biles efficiently completes it throughout ladies’s qualifying on Sunday, the ability will grow to be the sixth to bear her title within the code.

Biles already has two parts named after her on vault — together with the Yurchenko double pike — and flooring train, and one on stability beam. She is seeking to grow to be the one energetic gymnast to have an eponymous ability on all 4 occasions.

The ability Biles submitted requires her to do a ahead circle across the decrease bar earlier than turning a handstand right into a 540-degree pirouette. USA Gymnastics teased the transfer on X on Friday.