Houston Texans WR Nico Collins could have short-term injury

Nico Collins’ absence was felt by the Houston Texans’ offense throughout Sunday’s 23-20 win over the Buffalo Payments, however it won’t be for lengthy.

In response to KPRC2 Sports activities’ Aaron Wilson, Collins might be again subsequent weekend when the Texans tackle the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Collins, who picked up 78 yards on yards on two catches, suffered a hamstring damage on a 67-yard landing reception within the first quarter with 1:34 remaining.

Optimism with #Texans that broad receiver Nico Collins and offensive deal with Tytus Howard hamstring accidents are short-term and might be again as quickly as subsequent week in opposition to #Patriots per league sources @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 6, 2024

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud related with Collins for a landing to place the Texans up 14-3. The fourth-year pass-catcher limped to the sidelines and went into the blue medical earlier than heading to the locker room for additional analysis.

Getting into Sunday’s recreation, Collins led the league with 489 yards off 30 catches. After the pair of receptions, his quantity went as much as 567 yards.

Barring an damage, Collins is on tempo for 128 catches for two,078 yards and 9 touchdowns. He’s been Stroud’s go-to man by way of man, as his quantity of targets solely continues to develop with every recreation.

In final week’s in opposition to over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Collins caught 12 passes for 151 yards and one landing efficiency on 15 targets to safe the 24-20 victory.

If Collins can’t go, Houston nonetheless has a 1-2 mixture in Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs, plus tight finish Dalton Schultz. In his first recreation in opposition to his former group, Diggs completed with a team-leading six catches for 82 yards.

Dell, who missed final week’s recreation in opposition to the Jaguars, caught 4 balls for 38 yards.

Kickoff subsequent week is scheduled for midday CT.