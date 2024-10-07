Houston Texans Give Injury Update for WR Nico Collins

The Houston Texans pulled out a 23-20 win towards the Buffalo Payments in Week 5 at NRG Stadium, nevertheless it got here at a value.
Extensive receiver Nico Collins, who prolonged his league lead in receiving yards, suffered a hamstring harm on a 67-yard landing catch.
Coach DeMeco Ryans stated that Collins is “day-to-day” and that the crew will consider him because the week goes on.
READ MORE: Texans Star WR Suffers Damage Throughout Recreation vs. Payments
This is also one other approach of claiming that the Texans aren’t absolutely positive what his standing is, particularly contemplating Ryans made these feedback moments after an emotional win. However the Texans will monitor his standing all through the week because the crew prepares to play the New England Patriots in Week 6.
If Collins has to overlook time, it is going to damage the Texans offense, however the crew has the personnel able to filling in for him.
“I believe he [Nico Collins] is the very best receiver in soccer,” quarterback C.J. Stroud stated postgame. “When he will get out the sport, it positively is hard on us. A variety of issues are predicated in direction of him and deliberate for him. I positively do assume we nonetheless have lots of different guys who step up too, so I believed they did a great job doing that. I believed ‘Hutch’ [Xavier Hutchinson] performed stable. Actually you need to discover a strategy to win. We did that at the moment. Positively hope Nico is okay and we are able to get him again as quickly as attainable, however I positively know that we have now lots of depth in that room.”
If Collins is out, anticipate Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods and John Metchie III to see extra motion for the Texans.
