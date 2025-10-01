Houston Texans’ Braxton Berrios, Fogo de Chão Team up With No Kid Hungry to Serve Eisenhower High community – Aldine ISD

Students at Dwight D. Eisenhower High School thought their Tuesday afternoon would be routine. Instead, they were met with a surprise visit from Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, who joined forces with Fogo de Chão and No Kid Hungry to serve more than 1,300 meals to students and their families.

The Sept. 16 event at Eisenhower, a No Kid Hungry partner campus, marked Berrios’ first major community initiative since joining Houston’s NFL roster. Alongside Fogo’s Houston-based gauchos, Berrios handed out the internationally renowned Brazilian steakhouse’s signature churrasco meals to families across the northwest Houston community.

“It’s been awesome so far getting to meet and know some of the kids here at Eisenhower,” Berrios said. “It’s really cool to be in a position of influence, and I really try to do as much as I can to give back. Houston has been amazing and welcomed me with open arms since I’ve been here, so this is more about giving back to the community that has given so much to me.”

Eisenhower students and members of the school’s football team enjoyed time with the receiver while sharing a meal. The event also highlighted Fogo’s ongoing campaign with No Kid Hungry, which runs through Sept. 30. For every $5 donated, guests can help provide 50 meals to children in need and receive a $25 dining card for their next visit.

“It was such a pleasure having Fogo De Chão and the Houston Texans host the No Kid Hungry event at Eisenhower High School,” said Principal James Metcalf. “The Fogo De Chão team brought so much excitement and joy, engaging with everyone who attended. With our Superintendent, Dr. LaTonya Goffney, board members, and Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios joining in games and photos, it truly became a celebration of our school and the Acres Homes community. The event was a complete success, and we’re so grateful to Fogo De Chão for making it all happen!”

“Braxton gets what Fogo has always known: that good, nutritious food strengthens communities, igniting fire and joy to care for our teams, guests, and community,” Fogo de Chão CEO Barry McGowan said in a statement. “After a decade of fighting childhood hunger across the country together with No Kid Hungry, having Braxton join our mission brings fresh momentum to reaching even more kids who need it most.”