Houston Rockets Select Kentucky Guard Reed Sheppard

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 15: Reed Sheppard #15 of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrates within the first … [+] half in opposition to the Texas A&M Aggies through the quarterfinals of the SEC Basketball Match at Bridgestone Enviornment on March 15, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photograph by Andy Lyons/Getty Photographs) Getty Photographs

After weeks of rumor-fueled hypothesis, the Houston Rockets landed their man with the third general decide: Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard. It was believed that Houston may take Connecticut massive man Donovan Clingan or commerce down in an asset seize out of the third slot altogether, however as soon as they have been on the clock, it was finally Sheppard’s title that was referred to as to the rostrum.

Sheppard, the latest addition to Houston’s spectacular core of first spherical lottery expertise, is a 6’3 sharpshooter who shot a blistering 52% from lengthy distance throughout his freshman season at Kentucky. He’ll finally unfold the ground for a Rockets workforce which was one of many worst capturing models in your entire league final season and had an general anemic offense. The Rockets boasted a prime ten protection for everything of the yr.

After all, Houston solely had the decide on account of the 2021 blockbuster commerce which despatched James Harden to Brooklyn. The decide was initially projected to be ninth however leapfrogged others on the lottery drawing. The Rockets swapped future obligations owed by Brooklyn in 2026 and 2027 on Tuesday night time as half of a bigger commerce which introduced again swaps and picks into the long run from the Phoenix Suns. Houston is betting massive on a Suns implosion.

Sheppard joins a crowded Rockets backcourt which options veteran guard Fred VanVleet and fourth yr capturing guard Jalen Inexperienced, now eligible for a contract extension. Sophomore guards Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore will see prolonged minutes off the bench. It’s unlikely for the time being that Sheppard will initially play a significant function within the Rockets’ rotation although he may function a alternative for journeyman guard Aaron Vacation.

VanVleet, signed to a 3 yr, $128.54 million final offseason has a membership choice on his contract in 2025-2026 when he might be owed $44.89 million. If Sheppard develops as hoped, the Rockets may decline the choice and half methods with VanVleet, opening up in depth room underneath the wage cap. Sheppard, like VanVleet, brings a change of tempo to Houston’s backcourt, together with his capturing and playmaking prowess. He may even be underneath contract for 4 full seasons upon signing his rookie scale contract.