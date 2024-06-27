Houston Rockets receive grade for selecting Reed Sheppard in the NBA Draft

The Houston Rockets chosen former Kentucky Wildcat Reed Sheppard with the third total decide within the 2024 NBA Draft. The gamers chosen first, and second total had been each from France, so Sheppard was the primary collegiate participant taken within the draft.
Final season for the Kentucky Wildcats, Sheppard averaged 12.5 factors, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per sport and shot a whooping 52% from three. This three-point proportion is what made the NBA so excited in regards to the upside Sheppard possesses.
Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports activities gave the Rockets an A for drafting Sheppard with the third total decide within the 2024 NBA Draft. Right here is Peek’s justification for giving the Rockets an A for drafting the previous Wildcat, “Sheppard shot over 52% from 3-point vary on 3.5 makes an attempt per sport and can be extra of a combo guard on the NBA degree. He is a bit undersized at 6-foot-2 however has a excessive IQ and a stable ground relating to a younger, expert guard coming into the NBA.”
Sheppard is an ideal match for the Rockets, as they had been searching for a participant to facilitate and shoot the ball. That is exactly what the rookie out of Kentucky will convey to the desk.
The 6’2 rookie can also be an elite defender relating to stealing the ball. He averaged 2.5 steals per sport final season for Kentucky. There are some issues with Sheppard’s potential to defend on ball, however he’ll take the ball away loads.
The Rockets are getting an ideal match for his or her wants and a participant who will instantly grow to be a fan favourite in Houston.