Houston Rapper and Producer BeatKing Dies at 39

Texas rapper BeatKing has died on the age of 39.

The rapper and producer behind tracks like “Then Depart” and “Scream,” born Justin Riley, was a driving pressure in Houston’s underground scene. BeatKing’s passing was confirmed on Aug. 15, by his supervisor, Tasha Felder, in an announcement posted to Instagram.

“Right now, Aug. 15, 2024, now we have misplaced BeatKing,” Felder wrote. “BeatKing has been the perfect a part of the membership for over a decade. He has produced and labored with so many artists that his sound will eternally dwell. He beloved his daughters, his music, and his followers. We are going to love him eternally.”

The Houston, TX native was a staple within the metropolis’s music scene, along with his tracks typically changing into the soundtrack for club-goers.

BeatKing’s affect prolonged past Houston, as he collaborated with notable artists like 2 Chainz, Moneybagg Yo, and Erica Banks. His distinctive fashion and talent to craft hits made him a beloved determine within the rap neighborhood.

BeatKing is survived by his daughters, who have been typically talked about in his music and social media posts. Particulars about the reason for his demise haven’t been launched.

BeatKing’s most up-to-date chart success got here with “Then Depart,” which reached No. 3 on the Effervescent Underneath Scorching 100 chart and No. 48 on the Scorching R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.