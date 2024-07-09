Houston damage, flooding, power outages

Beryl left a path of downed bushes, flooded roads and energy outages because it roared throughout the Houston space on Monday morning.

Authorities urged residents on Monday to remain put and hunker down as extreme climate and dangerous street situations impacted the world.

Peak wind gusts of 84 mph have been measured at Passion Airport and 78 mph in Galveston. A 97 mph wind gust was measured at SH 36 and Brazos.

Greater than 13 inches of rain have been measured in Sugar Land, 14 inches in Hilshire village and 11 inches in Brookside Village.

Main Houston highways have been left flooded, leaving automobiles stranded and prompting some rescues. Emergency crews have been seen rescuing somebody who was trapped on the roof of their submerged automobile on Freeway 288 as a consequence of flooding.