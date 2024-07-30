Houston Astros acquire Yusei Kikuchi from Blue Jays for prospect Jake Bloss, Joey Loperfido and prospect – Houston Public Media

AP Photograph/Kevin M. Cox

HOUSTON (AP) — The Astros acquired left-hander Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday for 23-year-old right-hander Jake Bloss, rookie outfielder Joey Loperfido and minor league first baseman Will Wagner.

The 33-year-old Kikuchi is 4-9 with a 4.75 ERA in 22 begins this season, hanging out 130 and strolling 30 in 115 2/3 innings. He’s 0-4 with a 7.75 ERA in eight begins since successful at Milwaukee on June 11.

Kikuchi is 35-46 with a 4.72 ERA in six seasons with Seattle and the Blue Jays. He has a $10 million wage within the ultimate season of a $36 million, three-year contract and might turn out to be a free agent after the World Collection.

“His stuff has at all times been actually good,” Astros supervisor Joe Espada stated. “I am excited to get him with our pitching division so we are able to make some changes to how he pitches, how he might be extra environment friendly, however the stuff is basically good.”

Kikuchi joins a rotation that features Ronel Blanco, Hunter Brown, Framber Valdez and Spencer Arrighetti. Houston’s rotation is lacking Justin Verlander (neck stiffness), Cristian Javier and José Urquidy (each Tommy John surgical procedure).

Toronto supervisor John Schneider stated it was powerful to say goodbye to Kikuchi and Justin Turner, who received traded to the Mariners in a separate deal.

“We want him and (Turner) the perfect,” Schneider stated. “I do know they’re two American League groups, however you take a look at the folks over the participant, and so they’re two of essentially the most well-respected gamers within the huge leagues.”

Bloss was scratched from his scheduled begin in opposition to Pittsburgh on Monday.

He was chosen from Georgetown with the 99th decide within the third spherical of the 2023 novice draft and signed for a $497,500 bonus. Bloss made his main league debut on June 23 and is 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA in three begins. He went on the injured record with proper shoulder irritation a day after his huge league debut and was activated July 11.

Bloss had 13 begins at three minor league ranges this 12 months and went 4-2 with a 1.64 ERA. Wagner is the son of former Astros nearer Billy Wagner.

“A variety of these guys have excessive value tags,” Astros GM Dana Brown stated. “Getting a serious league starter with that sort of arm, you are going to have to surrender some fairly good gamers. It is fairly tough to surrender younger expertise, however on the finish of the day, we’re attempting to stabilize our rotation in order that we are able to get again to the postseason and probably get deep into the postseason.”

Toronto started the season with a $244 million luxurious tax payroll, $7 million over the tax threshold. Because the deadline approached, the Blue Jays additionally dealt third baseman Justin Turner to Seattle, catcher Danny Jansen to Boston, right-hander Nate Pearson to the Chicago Cubs and right-hander Yimi García to Seattle.

The 25-year-old Loperfido made his main league debut on April 30 and is hitting .236 with two homers and 16 RBIs.

Wagner, who turned 26 on Monday, was hitting .307 with 5 homers and 41 RBIs for Triple-A Sugar Land.