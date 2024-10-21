House Transpo Vice-Chairperson Cong. Carlo Gonzalez Welcomes Recommendation

Creator

Carlsan Gon

Printed

October 9, 2020

Phrase depend

309

Marino Social gathering-list Consultant and Home Committee on Transportation Vice-Chairperson Sandro Gonzalez on Saturday, June 20, welcomed the concept of the Inter-agency Job Pressure on Rising Infectious Ailments (IATF-EID) of permitting back-riding in bikes, supplied that clear pointers are set.

In its forty seventh decision launched as we speak, the IATF-EID included the advice to present a inexperienced mild for back-riding in bikes because of the clamor from a lot of Native Authorities Models (LGUs) in addition to some personal people.

In accordance with Gonzalez, many Filipinos depend on bikes as their major mode of transportation to go to work, to not point out that others earn a dwelling via motorcycle-taxi driving.

“As Vice Chairperson of the Home Committee on Transportation, it is a welcome growth since this can open alternatives for low-income wage earners to earn a dwelling as soon as once more. This may also tackle the transportation woes of workers who commute to work,” Gonzalez defined.

“However I agree with the IATF-EID that clear protocols and pointers needs to be in place earlier than we approve this advice. I’m positive that involved companies would be capable of provide you with guidelines that will probably be helpful to fight the doable unfold of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) when bike back-riding will get accepted,” Gonzalez added.

The IATF-EID compelled the Division of Transportation, Division of Science and Know-how, Division of Well being, Metropolitan Manila Growth Authority, and the Division of Commerce and Business to craft the mentioned pointers.

The solon, in the meantime, lauded pro-active measures that many ride-hailing corporations like Angkas are taking forward of the IATF-EID advice. Angkas not too long ago launched using plastic shields between their riders and passengers in order that bodily distancing may nonetheless be noticed throughout rides.

“This proposal from Angkas is spectacular, and the identical may very well be a precedent for the federal government to emulate consistent with the suggestion to permit back-riding in bikes,” Gonzalez mentioned.