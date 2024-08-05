House Of The Dragon’s Frustrating Finale Begins A Two Year Wait For Season 3

Home of the Dragon HBO

Final evening’s Home of the Dragon episode was not dangerous, but it surely was dangerous as a finale. The stage is about for a large battle between Group Black and Group Inexperienced with all dragons accounted for and armies and ships set to conflict and now…

We wait. We wait an especially very long time till season 3.

Whereas it isn’t uncommon for seasons of reveals to finish on cliffhangers, that often means some type of surprising occasion the place we wait to see what occurs subsequent. As an alternative, this felt like a second-to-last episode main into a finale.

It’s true that Recreation of Thrones particularly has many action-packed penultimate episodes paired with “cleanup” decision finales, however that’s not what this was, and I noticed somebody say it felt like an hour-long trailer for season 3, reasonably than something that stood effectively by itself.

The opposite drawback right here is not only the break level, but it surely’s how lengthy it takes to get seasons of reveals like this now. There’ll nearly actually be a two yr hole between seasons. Season 1 with its 10 episodes aired in August of 2022, season 2 with its eight episodes aired in June of 2024, just below two years later. And I feel we will agree this season actually wanted these non-existent two additional episodes, provided that finale.

The one “wait what??” second of the finale was the truth that it was revealed that Otto Hightower has been imprisoned someplace all this time, which we didn’t learn about. Every part else was simply marching towards battle, dragons clashing, armies clashing, navies clashing, however not but. We noticed Aegon escaping the fort so he didn’t get murdered by his brother, or by Rhaenyra, as Alicent now agreed to promote out her son so Rhaenyra might take over and finish the battle. However now nobody goes to have the ability to discover him. I half thought the “surprising” finale occasion was that Alicent was going to finish up along with her throat slit earlier than leaving, however that didn’t occur. No one died in any respect this episode. A Lannister received to have a variety of intercourse.

Once more, I didn’t suppose this was a foul episode, it’s simply irritating to spend all season discovering dragon riders and gathering armies and never have them even struggle by the finale. We did have some nice episodes like the good Rhaenys/Aemond showdown, however there ought to have been extra by the tip right here. Now we wait till the summer season of 2026, it appears, or we get sick of that and simply learn forward within the books, I assume.

