‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Finale Recap, Episode 8

We simply watched 70 minutes of superb TV. It was galvanizing. Within the episode’s closing moments, long-gestating storylines threatened to conflict with a way of inevitability and, nonetheless, the frisson of shock. It was all all the time heading proper right here — to this place — and but the trail Home of the Dragon took made me doubt that we’d ever discover our method. An emotional coda boomeranged an necessary character again from season two’s margins, forcing her to make a tough alternative between her youngsters — a alternative I don’t think about is easy for Alicent simply because a few of her children are monsters.

And it was a horrible season finale, evasive and deflating. In its closing moments, I couldn’t assist however obsessively examine what number of minutes have been left. (May they match a battle into quarter-hour? Into 9 minutes? Into two?) It was all the time heading proper right here to this place, but the sequence denied its viewers and its characters catharsis. Conflict is just like the horizon on Home of the Dragon, receding regardless of how (and what number of occasions) you strategy it. I’m so primed for battle at this level that I’m rooting in opposition to Alicent’s last-gasp plea for peace. Burn the innocents! Sink the just lately rechristened Queen Who By no means Was! This sequence’ most persistent flaw is that it’s eternally pulling again when it ought to run headlong, saving “story” for some imaginary later, taking as a right that we’ll maintain tuning in. It’s so afraid of working out of fuel that it by no means dares to ground it, which is very damning for a present that insists its protagonists are reckless, twitchy, harmful. We already know that the Targaryen tapestry being woven by an invisible hand within the opening credit will find yourself torn and tattered, the household and its dragons needlessly circling the drain of extinction. Sooner or later, it’s important to present us.

It’s significantly disappointing to me as a result of the season two finale begins with appeal sufficient to evoke Sport of Thrones. Tyland Lannister sits uncomfortably — criss-cross applesauce — earlier than the heads of the Triarchy. Pack your luggage; we’re not in Westeros anymore. The desert paradise is sunnier, looser, and extra enjoyable. Tyland proves an unformidable negotiator, buying and selling away the Stepstones for ships to interrupt Rhaenyra’s blockade — a deal that guarantees to reveal King’s Touchdown to extortionate tariffs for years to come back. However by no means thoughts, that’s an issue for future-Tyland. To rent the ships of Essos, present-day Tyland should first work out learn how to win over their captain, Lohar, performed with whimsy by Abigail Thorn. Lohar gained’t sail with a thin man who can’t finest him at mud wrestling. Why mud wrestling? Why the hell not. Tyland falls within the bathroom and rises to the event. (Is it doable that what each Sport of Thrones present wants is a nested buddy comedy co-starring an obtuse Lannister and his unlikely spirit information?)

Tyland worries that he’s paid an excessive amount of for Lohar’s fleet, but when he was within the Crimson Preserve proper now, he’d know that the Greens are in existential disaster and unlikely to quibble over tax hikes. With Aegon’s dragon lifeless, fragile Helaena refusing to journey Dreamfyre into battle, and Dareon’s dragon hardly greater than a hatchling, the Inexperienced Staff dragon rely stands at roughly one. Vhagar’s a giant gal, sure, however an overstretched one.

In the meantime, Black has six dragons — perhaps seven if Daemon quits consuming Alys’s poison pies lengthy sufficient to extricate himself from the labyrinth of dangerous desires. Plus, unbeknownst to all, Rhaena’s nonetheless scurrying the Eyrie to discover a dragon to like her again.

Alicent’s youngsters reply to the information of Rhaenyra’s surging dragon energy precisely as you may predict. Aemond is so livid he rains hearth on the heretofore unmentioned village of Sharp Level, then goes residence to bodily assault his sister. He’s in full-blown panic mode. Helaena, for her half, refuses to hitch the battle effort with an indifference to her and her household’s survival that verges on nihilism.

And Aegon, bedridden and cockless, nonetheless holds onto the flimsy dream of energy. Larys persuades him to take an all-expenses paid journey to Essos, the place the pair can wait out the battle, returning to Westeros as soon as everybody with a stronger declare on the crown is lifeless. Incontinent Aegon expresses some concern that the realm may not settle for a dragonless dragon lord as King of the Seven Kingdoms, particularly in a world but to invent the urine catheter, nevertheless it’s equally true that Aegon has zero different allies, even amongst his kin.

On Dragonstone, too, they’re realizing that household isn’t to be depended upon. As a substitute of discovering widespread floor within the dragonblood Jace shares with Ulf, Hugh, and Addam, he runs across the fortress pouting, really ensuring the visitors don’t soiled the furnishings. Oafishly lovable Ulf emerges because the gang’s black sheep, missing the ability or will to slot in together with his adopted household. Which I suppose makes Hugh the peacekeeper, the one who can’t cease attempting to clean issues over. Narcissistic Jace is the household’s golden boy, insisting nobody is nice sufficient to sit down at his mom’s desk (together with himself, he fears in his coronary heart of hearts). After which there’s Addam within the all-too-familiar function of misplaced youngster; he bites his lip on the dinner desk and hangs within the background, hoping to not be seen. They play traditional roles, sophisticated by the truth that they want one another’s dragons greater than they want one another. “All glad households are alike,” as Tolstoy wrote. “Every sad household is sad in its personal method.” And that’s with out including dragons.

what would assist whip this ragtag staff into form? Having one thing to do apart from roam the halls, getting on one another’s nerves. And but Rhaenyra must be satisfied by the Hand of the Queen that the specter of dealing with seven dragons is not any extra highly effective a deterrent to Aemond than when she solely had three dragons. And you understand how we all know for positive that Corlys is true? As a result of earlier than the episode even begins, Aemond’s already laid waste to the Crownlands seat of Home Bar Emmon. He’s actually undeterred. I admire the need to think about all peaceable paths to victory, however sooner or later, if you wish to sit the Iron Throne, m’woman, you’ll have to provide battle an opportunity.

In higher information, issues in Harrenhal are positively up-tempo. It seems that each one that was wanted to shake Daemon free from his doldrums was a humongous host. Now, the king consort is working round planning; he’s walking-and-talking like he’s in an episode of The West(eros) Wing. When Ser Alred Broome, who just lately arrived from Dragonstone on Rhaenyra’s orders, provides to betray their would-be queen to assist his declare, Daemon is all smiles. Matt Smith is such a deal with to observe when he’s working on this gear, his mouth a half-smirk, his eyes a-twinkle. Lastly, the whole lot is arising Daemon.

At the very least for a couple of minutes. Quickly, although, Alys returns from wherever Alys goes for episodes at a time, and deems Daemon able to see his personal destiny. She leads him to the godswood, the place he has visions that can really feel significant to any Sport of Thrones viewer: lifeless dragons, white walkers, the understanding of demise and but the whisper of a future. A glimpse of a clutch of dragon eggs. A unadorned determine bathed in golden gentle, surrounded by a trio of hatchlings. Life after demise. Daemon sees Rhaenyra on the throne. A lady. A queen. Actually, on this imaginative and prescient of annihilation and redemption, Daemon hardly options in any respect.

The person has spent the complete season strolling as much as the sting of mutiny solely to retreat. When Rhaenyra lastly flies to Harrenhal to research rumors of her husband’s betrayal, Daemon makes the loudest and most heartfelt pledge to her he’s made up to now. After a season of estrangement, he rousingly declares his fealty for all of the Riverlords to listen to, albeit in Excessive Valyrian, a language they can not communicate or perceive.

There’s a way that it’s all lastly about to pop off, although Rhaenyra’s recreation plan strikes me as tentative. The Blacks have seven dragons and two armies, and the strategic targets she’s recognized, presumably with the assistance of Mysaria and the small council, are the Hightower seat of Oldtown and Lannisport, each on the alternative coast from King’s Touchdown. Not even loyal Baela can include her befuddlement. What was the purpose of weakening the capital so terribly for those who weren’t getting in for the kill? As a result of victory will solely are available one among two methods for Rhaenyra. She might battle a sequence of small skirmishes that finish in a giant battle for King’s Touchdown, or she might simply go to King’s Touchdown now. As a result of Aemond isn’t the sort of man to resign within the face of gradual losses. It must be catastrophic.

Or perhaps it doesn’t need to be battle in any respect. It’s an episode of reunions and reconciliations for Rhaenyra: first her uncle-husband, then her stepmother-friend. Alicent involves Dragonstone with a plan for peace, one I suppose she began cooking up while tenting. She tells Rhaenyra that Aemond is planning to fly to battle in three days. If Rhaenyra involves the Crimson Preserve, then Queen Helaena, who can not bear to burn a soul, will let her in. Historical past will name Alicent a villain, however that’s a worth the dowager queen’s keen to pay for a life free from plotting. It would price her the lives of her eldest sons, however she’s keen to pay that, too. The scene between the matriarchs is taut and tense — an actual testomony to solely handing out talking elements to gifted actors. Alicent needs peace, for herself greater than for the dominion, however the two become inextricable.

The scene between them crescendoes right into a stirring montage. The items aren’t simply all on the board; they’re careening towards one another. Hugh, Ulf, and Addam are fitted with armor and cloaks, seduced into battle by Rhaenyra’s promise of knighthood if demise doesn’t come for them first.

Corlys and Alyn, the son who hangs onto his hatred for his long-absent father, set sail side-by-side. They anticipate assembly the Greyjoy navy within the Gullet, however Tyland and Lohar are navigating to the identical churning stretch of the darkish sea.

A downtrodden Criston, who invitations his personal demise as a freedom from the tyranny of dragons, marches alongside Gwayne to Harrenhal, his whole life’s work rendered meaningless: “The dragons dance, and males are like mud beneath their ft.” Jason Lannister places his pet lions again of their present cages and he, too, makes for Harrenhal, not not wanting like a touring circus. There they could meet Daemon, until he’s already set out for King’s Touchdown. Possibly they’ll be intercepted by Stark’s graybeards, who we lastly see crossing the Inexperienced Fork into the Riverlands.

Aegon and Larys are sure for the Free Cities, the place, if Tyland’s expertise is any indication, they’ll have quite a lot of enjoyable and make new buddies alongside the best way.

Otto is revealed to be imprisoned someplace, although, in fact, I kinda forgot he was lacking.

And Rhaena, bless her coronary heart, lastly corners a dragon.

It’s a masterful collage that makes this huge and fantastical world really feel small and flamable. One fallacious transfer and it’ll all go fallacious. And perhaps, in a 12 months or two, after they lastly launch season three, it’s going to, however that expertly crafted pressure could have dissipated. It’s not a cliffhanger. The present by no means will get us shut sufficient to look over the sting of the cliff.

There’s, although, buried in the midst of the finale a compelling twist — proof that the sequence will be electrical when it will get the pacing proper. When Daemon plugs into the godswood’s reply to Hometree, it’s Helaena who narrates his dreamscape, letting him know the function he’s to play in issues to come back. Later, she’ll inform Aemond that she is aware of he shot their brother from the sky as a result of she “noticed” it.

Is Helaena a dreamwalker? Has she been warging this complete time? When she tells the prince regent that he’ll die on the lake at God’s Eye and that her husband shall be king once more, ought to we consider her? As a result of rattling, Helaena, spoiler alert! The revelation that the grieving queen is extra sophisticated and highly effective than meets the attention is made slowly and suddenly. I now keep in mind, from one other episode, her peering at bugs in jars — peculiar however perhaps prescient, too, if I had been paying her extra consideration. She was the primary to fret in regards to the rats. She’s frail however decisive. Earlier within the season, posed a alternative between her youngsters much like the one Rhaenyra presents Alicent, she was fast to sacrifice the lifetime of her son for that of her daughter. So is Helaena weak, or is she merely the one member of her household who shouldn’t be obsessive about projecting power? The present answered a query and embedded a thriller in a number of deft moments.

I’d wish to see Heleana’s visions occur — a minimum of a few of them. I’d wish to know what it seems to be like for a dragon to be swallowed by a lake. Then once more, on the tempo this sequence is transferring, I would simply take her phrase for it.