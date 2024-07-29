‘House of the Dragon’ Actor on How Episode 7 Changes the Franchise

[This story contains spoilers from House of the Dragon season two episode seven.]

It’s not usually within the Sport of Thrones universe when a smallfolk character will get to take middle stage and have an episode-ending hero second. However that’s what occurred in Sunday evening’s episode of HBO’s Home of the Dragon, when tavern dweller and Targaryan bastard hopeful Ulf White received the dragon lotto by bonding with Silverwing.

Apparently, the journey of British actor Tom Bennett has been not totally not like that of his character. Bennett has been a working actor for 20 years in productions reminiscent of PhoneShop, Love & Friendship and Rocketman. However getting forged in Dragon was simply his most excessive profile function — and never the primary time he had auditioned for the franchise.

Beneath, Bennett talks about moving into the highlight in episode seven, his character’s journey this season and the way the franchise is taking a novel class-conscious flip by giving the folks of Flea Backside their very own story arcs.

Have you ever gotten to see your episode but? Since you do some very cool stuff.

No. I’ve seen a really fast meeting of episode seven, however Silverwing was solely 70 % rendered. So I haven’t seen it as it will likely be, however I get the thought. Loni Peristere (American Horror Story) is directing it, so you understand it’s going to be massive and explosive, and individuals are going to die.

So what’s it been like for you as an actor to return into this enormous HBO present? You have got these type of low-key tavern scenes, then abruptly get to take middle stage within the drama with this massive dragon motion sequence.

I really feel like a 10-year-old boy being on Home of the Dragon. It’s like a dream come true. I’ve been an actor for 20 years, however I’ve by no means operated on something like this scale. And yeah, he’s launched as this ancillary character. He’s hanging about, he drives a little bit of plot, however we don’t actually know who he’s. Even within the tavern scene the place I’ve bought a three-page monologue about my Targaryen blood, we don’t know if he’s mendacity, whether or not it’s true. It’s all left very free. Then it seems, I do have Targaryen blood.

Loads of actors who get on these exhibits beforehand auditioned for different components on this franchise, did you exit for an additional function earlier than this?

I’ve solely had one. I had one Sport of Thrones audition, possibly [season] three? I auditioned to play a comedy guard, having a piss, after which he will get eaten by a direwolf. It was a great scene, however it was one scene, and now I’m flying a dragon. It’s a great factor I didn’t get it, as a result of possibly now I wouldn’t be Ulf.

So clearly he’s led his entire life being instructed this story that his mom was Viserys and Daemon’s sister, however he doesn’t know for positive if it’s true, which should have been enjoyable so that you can play in these early scenes as a result of he’s presenting it as being true whereas probably not realizing if he’s mendacity.

Yeah, for the sake of a free pint of mead, it’s true. The totally different change of temperature comes after they’re like, “Okay, present me it’s true.” You may get killed by a dragon. Now I’m undecided.

So Ulf will get out to Dragonstone and he’s on this crowd with all these different potential Targaryens who’ve most likely been instructed related issues over the course of their life. What’s he pondering?

He’s pondering, “Loads of these folks look extra Targaryen than I’m.” There’s lots of people with white hair. My identify is Ulf White however it’s extra salt-and-pepper grey. And panic units in. There comes a second the place you’ve been spreading this lie for the sake of a free pint of Guinness and now it’s a must to present up and there’s a fucking massive dragon there. There’s an actual distinct chance we’re all going to die and 98 % die horrifically.

All they bought was a pleasant speech from the queen after which roasted alive.

“We bought to satisfy the queen and she or he spoke to us.” I’ve been knocked off the parapet that I’m simply completely happy to be alive. It’s absolute and chaos.

So what goes by means of his thoughts when he’s going through off towards Silverwing?

So I run into the caverns and I’m stumbling by means of a lake of dragon shit and dragon piss—

Oh, in order that’s what that was.

After which I put my foot by means of a dragon’s egg. I do know what’s taking place. The mum is clearly there. She’s seen this. She doesn’t just like the look of me. And it’s “recreation over, man,” within the phrases of [Bill Paxton in] Aliens. I consider I’m gonna be set on hearth and eaten. And I get bumped round a bit. However what we understand is Silverwing doesn’t wish to kill me. She has, for no matter cause, she’s taken a liking to me — whether or not it’s my odor or my Targaryen blood — and she or he’s toying with me like a cat would toy with a mouse. Ultimately, she accepts me as her rider.

I preferred your snort on the finish — it’s refreshing. The present isn’t actually identified for its humor.

I don’t suppose he can consider it, and that simply felt just like the pure response. You suppose you’re going to die and there’s only a large launch of aid, and that I made a decision and Loni preferred it. As a result of, let’s be trustworthy, he’s one of many solely characters within the present who ever smiles, not to mention laughs. Each time I’m on set, I attempted to make use of that. Ulf stands proud like a sore thumb for a lot of causes. Certainly one of which is I’m one of many solely characters that’s simply having enjoyable.

So Ulf has gone from completely powerless to fairly highly effective, how does that change an individual?

It’s enormous. Ulf is the underside of the barrel; he’s Flea Backside by means of and thru. He’s poor folks and the oppressed. He’s the working class man underneath the thumb of the ruling courses and lived with that his complete life. Abruptly, he’s sitting on a nuclear warhead. The ability shift is large. Let’s see what he does with that.

That’s been fascinating normally this season, simply within the context of the entire franchise, to have these smallfolk characters being quickly elevated to positions of energy. It’s a novel vibe when it comes to what we’ve seen earlier than in Westeros.

Season one was the ruling courses, and we spent all our time in castles and on the throne and in council rooms. I believe it’s very nice that this season, we get to see the folks in Flea Backside. As a result of Flea Backside has all the time been there and an enormous a part of Thrones and Dragon lore. Now we lastly get to satisfy a number of real Flea Bottomers. I believe that may solely be good for the season shifting ahead.