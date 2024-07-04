House Democrat proposing constitutional amendment to reverse Supreme Court immunity decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — A number one Home Democrat is making ready a constitutional modification in response to the Supreme Courtroom’s landmark immunity ruling, in search of to reverse the choice “and be sure that no president is above the legislation.”

Rep. Joseph Morelle of New York, the highest Democrat on the Home Administration Committee, despatched a letter to colleagues informing them of his intent to file the decision, which might kickstart what’s historically a cumbersome modification course of.

“This modification will do what SCOTUS didn’t do — prioritize our democracy,” Morelle stated in a press release to AP.

In referring to Donald Trump, Morelle stated the previous president “have to be held accountable for his choices. I urge my colleagues to help my modification and stand with me on the entrance line to guard our democracy.”

It’s probably the most important legislative response but to the choice this week from the court docket’s conservative majority, which surprised Washington and drew a sharp dissent from the court docket’s liberal justices warning of the perils to democracy, notably as Trump seeks a return to the White Home. Nonetheless, the hassle stands nearly no likelihood of succeeding on this Congress.

Writing for almost all, Chief Justice John Roberts stated that presidents have broad immunity from felony prosecution for actions take inside their official duties — a choice that throws into doubt the Justice Division’s instances towards Trump, together with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump and his allies celebrated the ruling by the court docket, which incorporates three justices appointed by the previous president, and his authorized staff instantly moved to delay sentencing for his felony conviction in an unrelated hush cash case in New York state court docket that had been scheduled for subsequent week. The decide agreed to push off the sentencing till fall.

The result all however ensures the federal instances towards Trump won’t be resolved earlier than the November election when he faces a possible rematch with President Joe Biden.

Whereas the constitutional modification course of would seemingly take years, and in reality might by no means come to fruition, supporters imagine it’s the most surefire method, even past a brand new legislation, to enshrine the norm that presidents can face penalties for his or her actions.

“This modification will assure that no public officer of the US — together with the president — is ready to evade the accountability that every other American would face for violating our legal guidelines,” Morelle wrote in a letter to colleagues this week.

He quoted from Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who led the dissent, and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson who joined in dissenting, earlier than summing up his in his personal phrases: “Presidents are residents, not tyrants.”

One other Democrat, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, stated Monday she deliberate to file articles of impeachment towards the justices over the ruling, which she stated represents “an assault on American democracy.”

“It’s as much as Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian seize,” Ocasio-Cortez stated on social media. “I intend on submitting articles of impeachment upon our return.”

Congress can launch the constitutional modification course of after which ship it to the states for ratification. Such a decision takes a two-thirds vote in each the Home and Senate, which is very unlikely presently of divided authorities, and ratification by three-fourths of the states.

To this point, there have been 27 amendments to the U.S. Structure.

This story has been corrected to replicate Justice Sotomayor’s first title is Sonia, not Sonya.