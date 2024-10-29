Hottest MLB Dads: Baseball Players Whose Kids Are Their No. 1 Fans

Take me out to the ballgame takes on a special that means when your dad is an MLB participant like Clayton Kershaw or Freddie Freeman.

Kershaw, who has been an All-star a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2008, has lengthy been a fan favourite in L.A. He additionally has loads of followers at residence — Kershaw shares daughter Cali and sons Charley, Cooper and Probability along with his spouse, Ellen. Charley particularly is already attempting to be similar to dad.

“He at all times needs to put on his Dodgers jersey, and he loves to return into the clubhouse and drink chocolate milk with a bunch of my teammates,” Kershaw wrote in a June 2019 story for The Gamers Tribune of his eldest son’s obsession with the Dodgers clubhouse.

Thank You! You’ve efficiently subscribed.

In July 2022, Charley’s love of the sport grew to become much more clear when he helped Kershaw heat up at Dodger Stadium. One month later, Freeman — who joined the Dodgers in 2022 — introduced his oldest son, Charlie, on the sphere the place he threw out the ceremonial first pitch earlier than the sport.

Scroll right down to see a number of the hottest MLB dads: