Hooked Protocol Price Prediction: HOOK Pumps 3%, But Experts Say This P2E SHIB Derivative Might Be The Best Crypto To Buy Now

The Hooked Protocol value climbed 3% within the final 24 hours to commerce for $0.4901 as of 01:20 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that dropped 12%

HOOK holders are elated after a July 9 announcement that the community has collaborated with decentralized ecosystem Masa for web3 empowerment.

#HookedonWeb3Mastery #Hookedfrens We’re thrilled to share that @getmasafi has joined forces with us on the Hooked 2.0 growth to empower Web3 mastery for perpetual development! 🔗 Put together for a way forward for Web3 training formed by a strong partnership with Masa, the decentralized… pic.twitter.com/RKqbSiqYb5 — Hooked Protocol🪝 (@HookedProtocol) July 9, 2024

Hooked Protocol Value Prediction

The Hooked Protocol value is buying and selling with a bearish bias regardless of the Wednesday bump. It stays caught inside the confines of a descending parallel channel with prospects for extra losses as technical indicators flash bearish.

To start with, the Relative Power Index (RSI) is subdued under the imply stage of fifty, in a horizontal chop to point out vendor momentum overpowers shopping for stress. The Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) can be in detrimental territory, reinforcing the bearish stance.

Except the bulls get well the market, the Hooked Protocol value might prolong the autumn to retest the $0.4045 help. A break under this help ground would improve the downtrend, with the HOOK value more likely to report a brand new vary low.

GeckoTerminal: HOOK/USD 1-day chart

Nonetheless, there may be hope, contemplating the Hooked Protocol value is recording greater lows and holding above the centerline of the channel. If the bulls sustain their shopping for urge for food, the Hooked Protocol value might escape the confines of the channel above $0.7615.

For the predominant bearish outlook to be invalidated, nevertheless, the bulls should haul the Hooked Protocol value excessive sufficient to shut above the higher boundary of the provision zone at $1.6506.

In the meantime, consultants are speaking up the prospects of recent presale Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT), a Play-to-Earn (P2E) Shiba Inu spinoff that the 99Bitcoins YouTube channel says is providing ”insane rewards.”

Promising Various To Hooked Protocol

SHIBASHOOT is the powering token for the Shiba Shootout mission. Set within the coronary heart of the Wild West crypto frontier, Shiba Shootout’s play-to-earn (P2E) recreation has been authorised for launch on Google Play and the Apple App Retailer and its launch is thus imminent.

The P2E recreation presents gamers the chance to conflict in high-stakes battles within the digital frontier that’s Shiba Gulch. Creativity, wit, and a contact of cowboy appeal will likely be your armor as you participate within the ‘Shiba Showdown’.

Grasp #Crypto technique with #Shiba cowboys in thrilling duels for large rewards! 🌟 Be a part of the journey! Join now to get your free $SHIBASHOOT tokens! Bounce within the enjoyable! 🚀 https://t.co/jCeu7XMBqR pic.twitter.com/YjlGaaluBT — shibashootout (@shibashootout) June 28, 2024

Based on the Shiba Shootout whitepaper, there will likely be loads extra thrilling gamified merchandise for the residents to take pleasure in.

However earlier than the Shiba Shootout recreation drops, presale contributors can take part within the refer-a-friend scheme to earn bonus tokens. Furthermore, those that enroll on the web site will obtain some free $SHIBASHOOT tokens.

YouTube crypto skilled Michael Wrubel tells his 312,000 subscribers that Shiba Shootout is ”the following 100x Shiba Inu’. He believes that Shiba Inu’s model energy in crypto might see the token attain stratospheric valuations.

SHIBASHOOTOUT presents token holders the chance to stake their holdings for an annual return of 1,736%.

Up to now, traders have already despatched greater than $594K to the mission. If you want to hitch the mission, purchase inside the subsequent 3 days or so to keep away from a value hike after that.

Purchase Shiba Shootout tokens right here for $0.0195 every.

