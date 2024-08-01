Hong Kong’s Largest Online Broker Launched Bitcoin Trading

Futu Securities, Hong Kong’s greatest on-line brokerage with over 3.5 million prospects, has launched retail Bitcoin buying and selling on its platform. As per South China Morning Publish, customers can now instantly purchase and promote Bitcoin and ether utilizing Hong Kong or US {dollars}.

JUST IN: 🇭🇰 Hong Kong’s largest on-line dealer Futu has launched #Bitcoin and crypto buying and selling. pic.twitter.com/sGDxbx83is — Bitcoin Journal (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2024

Futu is the primary on-line dealer in Hong Kong to supply direct Bitcoin entry to retail buyers. Final month, the corporate acquired approval from the town’s Securities and Futures Fee (SFC) to supply digital asset dealing providers.

The transfer comes as Hong Kong authorized a Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded fund earlier this 12 months. With a brand new licensing regime for exchanges and different coverage initiatives, Hong Kong goals to place itself as a Bitcoin and crypto hub.

By permitting retail Bitcoin buying and selling on its predominant app, Futu is leapfrogging rivals. It has additionally utilized for a full Bitcoin and crypto trade license for its PantherTrade platform, certainly one of 11 “deemed licensed” interim exchanges in Hong Kong awaiting SFC approval.

To draw new Bitcoin and crypto customers, Futu is providing incentives like Alibaba and Nvidia inventory as rewards. Clients who deposit HK$10,000 for 60 days get HK$600 of Bitcoin or vouchers and shares. Greater depositors can earn extra rewards.

Futu can be waiving Bitcoin buying and selling commissions for now to realize market share. It’s partnering with licensed trade HashKey to allow buying and selling beneath SFC guidelines.

By leveraging its massive consumer base, Futu can uniquely drive important retail quantity for Bitcoin buying and selling in Hong Kong. Its model identify offers its Bitcoin platform on the spot credibility and belief.