Homemade Easy Cookie Recipes Which Fit Into Busy Mom’s Schedules

Monica Latham

March 4, 2011

If you find yourself a busy mother you need simple cookie recipes that aren’t solely tasty and nutritious but additionally fast and straightforward to make, leaving you time for the extra necessary issues in life.

There are various alternative ways of constructing cookies, however by far the best technique is the all-in-one technique. This entails merely inserting all of the components right into a bowl and mixing.

No want for creaming butter along with sugar. The method may be made even simpler through the use of a meals processor.

Very best for time-poor mothers who’re juggling busy schedules.

Following are two delicious and tremendous simple cookie recipes that aren’t solely flavorsome but additionally have the added goodness of dried fruit.

The primary recipe makes use of the pure sweetness of raisins to offer that further flavour. The second is a wealthy, healthful recipe that’s full of components.

Raisin Cookies

150g / 5 oz / 1 ¼ cups plain / all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

Pinch of salt

115g / 4 oz / ½ cup caster / superfine sugar

115g / 4 oz mushy margarine

1 egg, calmly overwhelmed

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup raisins

Preheat the oven to 190oC / 375oF and line two baking sheets with baking paper.

In a big mixing bowl, sift collectively the flour, baking powder and salt. Add the sugar, margarine, egg and vanilla essence.

Beat with a wood spoon or course of in a meals processor till mixed.

Stir within the raisins.

Take massive tablespoons of the combination and drop onto the baking trays. Area them about 2 inches aside to permitting them to unfold throughout baking.

Bake for quarter-hour or till golden brown. When cooked take away from the oven. Enable the cookies to chill somewhat earlier than transferring them to a wire rack to chill utterly.

Fruity Cornflake Cookies

5 cups cornflakes

1 cup coconut

½ cup mild brown sugar, firmly packed

1 cup sultanas

1 cup dates, chopped

1 cup self elevating flour

185g / 6 oz unsalted butter

2 eggs

Preheat the oven to 180oC / 350oF and line two baking trays with baking paper.

In a big bowl combine collectively cornflakes, coconut, sugar, sultanas, chopped dates and sifted flour.

Soften the butter in a microwave and add to the combination. Then add the calmly overwhelmed eggs and stir till the components are properly mixed.

Take heaped tablespoons of the combination and form into rounds then press flat between the palms of your hand. Place on the baking trays spacing them about 2 inches aside.

Bake for roughly 10 minutes or till the cookies are golden brown. Take away from the oven and depart on the trays for five minutes. Then utilizing a large slotted spatula switch to wire racks to chill.