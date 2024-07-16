Home Run Derby national anthem singer Ingrid Andress goes viral – NBC New York

Response on social media to the nationwide anthem efficiency at Monday’s Dwelling Run Derby was fast and powerful, with some saying it was the worst rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” they’ve heard at a sporting occasion.

The anthem was sung by nation artist Ingrid Andress, a four-time Grammy nominee, who most just lately was nominated in 2023 for Greatest Nation Duo/Group Efficiency.

“My ears are bleeding. One of many worst nationwide anthem renditions ever,” Astros beat author Michael Schwab posted.

“Keep in mind Whitney Houston’s Nationwide Anthem efficiency on the Tremendous Bowl? That is the precise reverse,” mentioned Cincinnati Reds beat author C. Trent Rosecrans.

Some customers even mentioned at the least one of many baseball gamers on the Derby seemed to be holding again laughter.



Daniel Shirey/MLB Pictures by way of Getty Pictures Ingrid Andress sings the nationwide anthem previous to the 2024 T-Cellular Dwelling Run Derby at Globe Life Area on Monday, July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Andress’ most up-to-date album, Good Particular person, was launched in 2022 and included the music “Wishful Consuming,” a collaboration with Sam Hunt. The music reached quantity 11 on the Billboard Sizzling Nation Songs listing and quantity 47 on the Billboard Sizzling 100. Good Particular person topped out on the Billboard Sizzling Nation Albums listing at quantity 18. Her debut album in 2020, Woman Like, made it to quantity 9 on the listing.

She has headlined concert events and in addition toured with Keith City, Dan + Shay, Tim McGraw and Stevie Nicks, based on her web site, which mentioned Woman Like “set the file as the best streaming nation feminine debut album of all time upon launch.”

She has 4 upcoming performances:

July 17 at Row One State in Nashville, TN

July 24 at Globe Corridor in Denver, CO

Aug. 3 at Basilica Block Social gathering in Minneapolis, MN

Oct. 4 at Nation Calling in Ocean Metropolis

Her web site additionally mentioned she is presently within the studio engaged on a 3rd album.

Andress doesn’t seem to have commented on social media about her Monday evening efficiency. Some social media customers in contrast her efficiency to previous ones at sporting occasions by Fergie and Roseanne Barr.

The singer is initially from Michigan but additionally frolicked rising up together with her household in Colorado. Andress’ father, Brad Andress, was a longtime coach with the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies, based on Baseball Reference.

Ingrid Andress introduced this week that she has a brand new single, “Colorado 9,” popping out July 24.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 26: Ingrid Andress attends Spotify Reception at The 2024 MJ&M Fundraiser at 3TEN ACL Dwell on April 26, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Picture by Rick Kern/Getty Pictures for Spotify)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 06: Ingrid Andress performs throughout Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Picture by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Pictures)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 23: Ingrid Andress performs at Ascend Amphitheater on June 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Picture by Jason Kempin/Getty Pictures)