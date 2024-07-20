Home Depot Restocks Viral 12-Foot Skeleton: Release Date, Price, Dupes

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

Skelly’s baaaaack. It’s by no means too early to arrange for Halloween, and spooky season fans can lastly get their palms on the viral 12-foot skeleton — a festive favourite of LA set designers and seen lately within the residence of Kourtney Kardashian Barker — that sells out yr after yr.

The magnificent Skelly ($299) has returned to House Depot along with his gang of big ghouls, together with a brand new seven-foot pet skeleton canine that’s proportionate to its outsized proprietor as a golden retriever is to actual folks. This yr’s large skeleton now has customizable LCD eyes with eight settings, and high-tech kits and accent units are additionally out there for many who have already got a Skelly.

House Depot’s Halloween ornament lineup additionally features a limited-edition 12-foot Servo Skelly with “lifelike head actions” ($379) that’s a web-based unique, a 12.5-foot Inferno Deadwood Skelly, a 12-foot Inferno Pumpkin Skelly and a brand new collaboration with NBCUniversal that includes animatronics of Frankenstein and Chucky. The seasonal collections be a part of the corporate’s present Halloween merchandise for common franchises, reminiscent of Disney’s The Nightmare Earlier than Christmas (discover a 13-foot Jack Skellington right here) lovely Hey Kitty and Bluey inflatables and different beloved characters.

It’s value noting that the house enchancment retailer is limiting on-line purchases on Skelly and different Halloween gadgets to 1 per order, and delivery begins round late August. House Depot says merchandise are in the stores in shops starting September.

Come Halloween, the 12-foot bone man is an everyday fixture in Hollywood. It’s a well-liked garden centerpiece at “Horror Row” in Burbank, the Los Angeles neighborhood that’s residence to skilled movie and TV set decorators.

Phrase to the smart: New Skelly house owners, you’ll desire a storage technique to comprise your new big pal (Redditors counsel stocking up on a number of bins).

Under, see all the bestselling Skelly decorations to preorder on-line earlier than they predictably promote out.