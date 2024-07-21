Hollywood Reactions to Biden Dropping From 2024 Election

Hollywood reacted to Biden’s announcement that he’ll halt his re-election marketing campaign and endorse Kamala Harris for president on Sunday. Many, together with names equivalent to Barbra Streisand, Lee Daniels, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lizzo, Mark Hamill and extra celebrated Biden’s choice as a heroic and selfless transfer for the nation.

“It has been the best honor of my life to function your President. And whereas it has been my intention to hunt reelection, I imagine it’s in one of the best curiosity of my social gathering and the nation for me to face down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the rest of my time period,” Biden wrote.

In a follow-up message, Biden explicitly endorsed Harris to take his place on the high of the ticket. “My very first choice because the social gathering nominee in 2020 was to select Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been one of the best choice I’ve made. At this time I wish to provide my full assist and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our social gathering this yr. Democrats — it’s time to return collectively and beat Trump. Let’s do that.”

Early reactions included these from Gavin Newsom, California governor, who wrote, “President Biden has been a unprecedented, history-making president — a frontrunner who has fought laborious for working folks and delivered astonishing outcomes for all People. He’ll go down in historical past as one of the impactful and selfless presidents.”

Barbra Streisand wrote on social media, “Joe Biden will go down in historical past as a person who completed vital achievements in his 4 yr time period. We must always be glad about his upholding of our democracy.”

Lee Daniels wrote, “Feeling proud to be an American on this historic day!”

Jon Favreau, of Pod Save America, wrote on social media, “A brave and selfless choice. The President did what he’s executed for the final 4 years – he listened to the American folks and put the nation’s pursuits forward of his personal. The precise reverse of Donald Trump.”

Ariana Grande additionally re-shared Biden’s submit on her Instagram Story, the place she included a hyperlink to register to vote as properly.

Each Invoice and Hilary Clinton swiftly praised Biden’s service and endorsed Harris for president. “We’ve lived by many ups and downs, however nothing has made us extra apprehensive for our nation than the menace posed by a second Trump time period,” their assertion learn. “He has promised to be a dictator on day one, and the current ruling by his servile Supreme Courtroom will solely embolden him to additional shred the Structure. Now could be the time to assist Kamala Harris and combat with all the things we’ve bought to elect her. America’s future is dependent upon it.”

See extra of Hollywood and past’s reactions beneath.

Dem delegates must decide a swing state winner. — Reed Hastings (@reedhastings) July 21, 2024

Kamala Harris appears extra like America’s future than a retrograde, racist, misogynistic convicted felon ever might. — Craig Thomas (@HimymCraig) July 21, 2024

All through his profession, Joe Biden has proven resilience and a deep perception within the energy of unity and democracy. His steadfast stewardship will proceed to encourage us as we transfer ahead to construct a greater America. Now, greater than ever, we should not solely unite to make sure that Donald… — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 21, 2024

.@JoeBiden has a file of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime. He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the workplace after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos. Thanks in your service, Mr. President. It is now our obligation as patriotic People to… https://t.co/wTnYkClVIk — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 21, 2024

Be forewarned, if you happen to pop in right here w/something however “Let’s go! #TeamHarris!” I’m blocking you on sight. The necessity for us to indicate up & #VoteBlueUpAndDownTheBallot has not modified. Solely the identify on the highest of our ticket has. Good vibes solely.

Let’s Go! — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 21, 2024

Let’s make historical past!!!! Lastly!!! — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 21, 2024

President Biden is an American Patriot phenomenal profession. Time to defeat Trump and the menace he represents. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 21, 2024

Joe Biden has not solely been a fantastic president and a fantastic legislative chief however he is a really wonderful human being. His choice after all was not simple, however he as soon as once more put his nation, his social gathering, and our future first. Joe, as we speak exhibits you’re a true patriot and nice American. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 21, 2024

Joe Biden simply did one thing that Donald Trump is humanly incapable of doing: He put his nation first. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 21, 2024