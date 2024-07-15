Hollywood Mourns Several Dead Stars After Unexpectedly Tragic Weekend

Hollywood mourned the lack of 5 stars over a tragic July weekend.

All of it started on Thursday, July 11, with the passing of Shelley Duvall, who died in her sleep on the age of 75 at her dwelling in Blanco, Texas. By the afternoon of Sunday, July 14, 4 extra celebrities had handed away, making for a busy weekend in obituaries.

Different deaths over the previous few days included celeb intercourse therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer, who was 96 on the time of her passing on Friday, July 12. Health guru Richard Simmons was discovered lifeless in his Los Angeles dwelling, believed to have handed away from pure causes sooner or later after his 76th birthday, whereas actress Shannen Doherty died over the weekend after a prolonged battle with breast most cancers.

The world of sports activities took a blow this weekend as nicely, as retired NFL star Jacoby Jones was discovered lifeless in his Houston, Texas dwelling on Sunday.

Scroll to learn extra in regards to the stars who handed away this weekend:

Shelley Duvall

Duvall died in her sleep in her Blanco, Texas dwelling on the age of 75 on Thursday, July 11. Her accomplice, Dan Gilroy, confirmed her demise to The Hollywood Reporter the identical day, saying his “pricey, candy, great life accomplice and good friend left us.”

“An excessive amount of struggling these days, now she’s free,” he stated. “Fly away, stunning Shelley.” The actress is maybe greatest recognized for her function as Wendy Torrence in 1980’s The Shining, but additionally starred in movies like Annie Corridor (1977) and Popeye (1980). Her ultimate function was in 2023’s The Forest Hills.

Dr. Ruth Westheimer

The celeb intercourse therapist died on Friday, July 12, in her New York Metropolis dwelling, her spokesman confirmed to The New York Occasions the next day. She was 96.

Her profession in recommendation started with a weekly radio present in 1980 known as Sexually Talking, earlier than occurring to host a wide range of discuss exhibits and publish over 40 books, together with Intercourse for Dummies in 1995.

“Lately, it’s not a lot the right way to have an orgasm. It’s not a lot the right way to have an erection. It’s extra a query about boredom,” she completely informed Us Weekly in August 2019, proving she was comfy discussing intercourse at any age.

Richard Simmons

Representatives confirmed the demise of the longtime health icon to ABC Information on Saturday, July 11. Whereas the reason for demise was not revealed on the time, authorities consider Simmons’ passing to be from pure causes. He was pronounced lifeless at his Los Angeles dwelling on Saturday morning. (Simmons was identified with pores and skin most cancers in March.)

Simmons had celebrated his 76th birthday sooner or later earlier than his demise on Friday. In the newest posts on his Fb web page, the wellness professional expressed gratitude to followers for his or her birthday needs.

“I by no means received so many messages about my birthday in my life!” he wrote. “I’m sitting right here writing emails. Have a most stunning remainder of your Friday.”

Shannen Doherty

Us confirmed on Sunday, July 14, that Doherty had died on Saturday following a prolonged battle with most cancers.

“It’s with a heavy coronary heart that I affirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she misplaced her battle with most cancers after a few years of preventing the illness,” Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane stated in an announcement to Us. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star had been identified with stage IV breast most cancers in 2015.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and good friend was surrounded by her family members in addition to her canine, Bowie,” Sloane’s assertion concluded. “The household asks for his or her privateness at the moment to allow them to grieve in peace.”

Jacoby Jones

It was introduced on Sunday, July 14, that the Tremendous Bowl champion and former NFL large receiver died at his Houston dwelling on the age of 40. A reason for demise has not been made public as of but.

Jones beforehand performed for each the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans. “We’re fully heartbroken to be taught in regards to the passing of Jacoby Jones,” the Ravens stated in an announcement by way of X. “Jacoby had the distinctive skill to attach with everybody he encountered. His charisma, pleasure and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that would mild up any room or brighten any darkish day.”

The Texans stated in a submit on Sunday, “We’re deeply saddened to listen to in regards to the passing of Jacoby Jones. Our ideas and prayers are along with his household at this troublesome time.”