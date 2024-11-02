Hollywood Career Coach on Living the Scream Dream, Podcast Drama

Is Working from Zombies Ruining My Profession?

Pricey Remy,

I’ve turn out to be rich because the lead in a profitable horror franchise. Once I signed on, I had two younger youngsters and wanted the regular work. I figured I’d do one movie, take the examine, after which get again to extra ‘critical’ roles—interval dramas, corsets, and petticoats.

However right here I’m, ten years later, with seven sequels underneath my belt and nothing else to indicate for it. My character has been buried alive, held hostage in a haunted silo, and trapped in a magical pocket universe the place everybody was half bee, half human. I’ve perfected the artwork of working like my life relies on it, however one way or the other simply slowly sufficient for a reanimated corpse to catch up. My mid-scream face is now a meme that’s been used on each continent and featured on Leno.

I’m caught. The worst half? I do know I’m good in these movies. They’re well-made, and I give it my all, however horror doesn’t get the respect it deserves. At awards season, horror films are at all times woefully ignored. I skilled at Juilliard, and I can scream on cue whereas dodging zombies, nevertheless it appears like I’m endlessly the ‘scream queen.’ Ought to I battle for horror to be taken critically, or attempt to escape into one thing else?

Scream Has-Been

Pricey Scream Has-Been,

You’ve received a profitable franchise, recurring work, and also you’ve been featured on Leno—that is the form of regular work and profile most actors dream of. But it surely seems like your frustration isn’t with horror itself; it’s with how the business—and maybe you—understand your function in it.

You’re proper—the business doesn’t seem to embrace horror prefer it does different genres (maybe they’re simply collectively wimps), which implies it wants a champion. Might that be you? What would occur when you embraced your place as a pioneer in elevating horror? Do you assume the respect you’re looking for would possibly come when you cease viewing your success as a lure and begin seeing it as a chance to redefine the style’s potential?

And on discovering your approach into different genres: would a period-horror piece be an excellent stepping stone? Would carrying periwigs whereas dodging poltergeists be your factor?

Till your subsequent incarnation,

Remy

Illustration by Russ Tudor

Assist! My Podcast Accomplice Retains Modifying Me Out

Pricey Remy,

I’ve been co-hosting a popular culture podcast with my greatest pal for 2 years. We began with ten listeners (all our mothers, every with a number of accounts), and now we’re getting tens of 1000’s of downloads a month. Right here’s the issue: my pal edits the podcast, and he’s turned it into the ‘Me Present.’

If I mispronounce one thing—like that point I pronounced the ‘H’ in Rihanna—he makes positive to go away that in. However once I make an excellent level about how Reddit’s algorithm is destroying society or counsel Billie Eilish is a music business plant, these bits disappear.

In the meantime, he edits himself to sound just like the Oracle of Los Angeles. His voice will get all of the gravitas, whereas I sound just like the man who’s there through the Make-A-Want Basis.

What do I do? I don’t wish to begin a feud, however that is getting out of hand.

Man of Pod

Pricey Man of Pod,

You’ve been protecting a psychological scorecard, and that’s hardly ever an indication of a wholesome partnership. Earlier than confronting your co-host, may you ask your self if that is really about airtime, or is it extra about feeling like your voice isn’t valued?

What would occur when you each sat down and had an trustworthy dialog about how every of you sees your function within the podcast? You would body it as a broader dialog in regards to the course of the podcast general: do you have to be trying on the editorial, revitalizing the format, or perhaps even launching a line of merchandise—maybe oven mitts together with your faces on them?

Might or not it’s that he’s simply as unaware of how a lot airtime he’s taking as you might be of how a lot resentment you’ve constructed up? And extra importantly, what’s actually at stake for you if this continues? For what it’s value, I’d love to listen to your views on the Reddit algorithm, so I’d say be your personal cheerleader right here.

Wishing you clean crusing as you navigate these uncharted airwaves,

Remy

I’m a Sensible Set Designer — Why Don’t My Buddies Consider Me?

Pricey Remy,

I’m a prime set designer in Hollywood, working with the largest studios and most celebrated administrators. However I can’t cease rearranging every part—my buddies’ residing rooms, their nurseries, even their assembly rooms. As soon as, I couldn’t depart an exec’s workplace with out reorganizing the trophies on his cabinets. Two buddies truly lower me off after I repositioned their child’s nursery in response to Vastu Shastra rules… at their child bathe.

My spouse received’t let me invite folks over anymore as a result of I spend half the time testing out colour schemes and the opposite half explaining Feng Shui. I as soon as upcycled my mother’s favourite rocking chair into nesting tables whereas she was on the grocery retailer—she nonetheless hasn’t forgiven me. I’m good at what I do. Shouldn’t everybody simply admire my genius?

Set in My Methods

Pricey Set in My Methods,

You sound like a sound engineer who adjusts the amount of individuals’s conversations at dinner or a lighting director who dims the lights at brunch. You’re good, however there’s a distinction between being good at your job and bringing it into locations the place it’s undesirable.

Have you ever thought-about that your have to rearrange isn’t about design, however about management? What if, as a substitute of reshaping the world round you, you targeted on why you are feeling the necessity to impose your creativity in areas that aren’t yours? Would you continue to be as pushed to regulate everybody’s environment when you may be taught to let go in your private life? For the sake of your spouse—who have to be continuously disoriented by the ever-moving furnishings—these are issues to contemplate.

Don’t curb your artistic impulses, however maybe supply up your assist to your mates with regards to their inside design selections earlier than launching into your Feng Shui shuffles. Like a vampire—maybe it’s essential to be invited in first?

Sending you greatest needs from my completely positioned armchair,

Remy

***

Remy Blumenfeld is a veteran TV producer and founding father of Vitality Guru, which provides enterprise and profession teaching to excessive performers in media. Ship queries to: [email protected].

Questions edited by Sarah Mills.