Hollywood Career Coach Advises on Emmy Snubs, Clients Who Misbehave

I Hold Ready for My Flip… And Ready… And Ready…

Expensive Remy,

As chances are you’ll know, the Emmy nominees record has not too long ago been introduced. And for the thirtieth 12 months operating, I’m not on it.

I’ve been writing for TV and movie my total grownup life, and have had quite a lot of exhibits come near being on the record for that coveted winged trophy. However every 12 months I’m snubbed. It looks like once I was in school and I wasn’t picked for any sports activities groups. Again then I may go and sulk with the chess nerds however nowadays they’re all making 20 occasions my yearly revenue in Silicon Valley.

I consider my writing is delicate, playful, unfiltered. I’m not afraid to the touch on topics that others would possibly flinch from. And I’m not Catholic about style – I’ve labored in historic fantasy, police procedural and even angsty teen drama.

Remy, I don’t need to come throughout as bitter. I practise my gratitudes within the morning, donate to charity and have mentored quite a lot of youthful writers (although it hasn’t gone unnoticed by me that those who’ve flourished by no means acknowledge my contribution thereafter, or rent me for his or her exhibits). However I’m getting impatient now. When will or not it’s my time?

Ought to I be campaigning for this – flattering the nomination committee, with items or a lunch at Nobu?

Yours,

Snubbed up the Fallacious Method

Expensive Snubbed up the Fallacious Method,

Ah, the Emmy snub—like a perpetual promenade evening the place you’re all the time a visitor, by no means the queen. You say your writing is delicate, playful, unfiltered. Feels like a recipe for future acclaim to me. However right here’s the rub: chasing validation from others usually results in frustration. As an alternative, why not give attention to the enjoyment of creation?

I have to be frank with you: it appears like you’re doing all the correct issues, however for the improper causes. Mentoring newer writers is an excellent endeavor, however should you’re solely doing it in order that they rent you on their tasks once they make it massive, then your intentions aren’t with out complication. I urge you to search out reward in any of their achievements, whether or not or not you’re included. That heat feeling you’ll get when you understand you’ve actually helped somebody, with out wanting one thing again? …effectively, I do know it’s most likely not so good as receiving an Emmy, however it’s higher than leaning into bitterness.

Faculty recollections hang-out us all. Have been you the child ready to be picked? Maybe that’s your unconscious talking. Recognition usually comes while you least anticipate it. As for wooing the nomination committee, don’t. Its a slippery slope in direction of disillusionment and resentment. Your value shouldn’t be outlined by an Emmy nomination.

Hold writing, preserve mentoring, and keep in mind: your time will come while you least anticipate it. Generally, the best successes occur after we give attention to the method, not the accolades.

Within the ready sport with you,

Remy

Illustration by Russ Tudor

My Strolling, Speaking PR Nightmare

Expensive Remy,

My life is a distress. I’m head of a prime drawer PR agency – and my most bankable consumer isn’t greater than a hair’s breadth away from cancellation. I’m placing out fires morning, midday and evening. And don’t even get me began on the afternoons.

I’ve been taking care of this actor for the most effective a part of 20 years – and all the time recognized he has a mood. He as soon as snapped at my spouse for clearing his plate at a cocktail party as a result of there was a single caper left behind on it that he had been ‘saving’, and has by no means forgotten the day that I wore a sweater similar to one he had not too long ago bought. He demanded I ship him a schedule of once I deliberate to put on that sweater, in order that we didn’t twin once more.

Regardless of him being an unmitigated horror behind closed doorways, he has all the time managed to maintain a pleasant, healthful face for the general public. Till not too long ago. Now, the masks is beginning to slip, and a coupla years in the past he made a spectacle of himself at an awards present. There have been different shut calls too: tousles with photographers, grudges towards ex-colleagues and numerous rumours of disharmony at house. I’ve labored very arduous to maintain his ‘good boy’, butter-wouldn’t-melt picture intact, however it looks like he’s changing into extra unpredictable.

Remy, I really feel like Sarah Connor – my consumer is on the market, roaming the streets of Hollywood, Terminator-like – at any second he would possibly veer into one other cataclysm that I received’t be capable to repair. I’ve to combat my very own urge to path him round city ensuring he thanks his servers, smiles on the public and that anybody carrying comparable garments is shortly escorted out of his eyeline.

My anxiousness peaks throughout awards season, and because the Emmy’s strategy I used to be prompted to get in contact.

Remy, do I would like to rent an anger administration specialist, or Jo Frost the Supernanny?

Yours,

PR Exec-turned-Firefighter

Expensive PR Exec-turned-Firefighter,

Ah, the trials of being the unsung hero backstage.

It appears like you’re residing in a state of heightened anxiousness – and that’s no shock should you’re managing a consumer who may finish his personal profession at any level 24/7, as should you’re supervising your very personal Botoxed lemming.

However maybe there’s a strategy to flip this case to your benefit…

Have you ever ever thought of that Hollywood may be prepared in your consumer’s “dangerous boy” period? In any case, the general public loves a redemption story. Why not let the world see a glimpse of his actual persona? The unpredictability may work in your favor; a little bit of edge would possibly make him extra relatable, extra human. Bear in mind when Robert Downey Jr. turned his life round? Precisely.

Give it some thought: Is it actually worse to handle his outbursts or to continuously douse flames behind the scenes? And should you’re caught enjoying the position of his keeper, why not leverage it? A rebrand may be simply what he wants. Maybe rent that anger administration specialist, however preserve Jo Frost on velocity dial—simply in case.

Within the meantime, it may be value having a candid dialog with him about how his conduct impacts his profession and your psychological well being. Generally, a little bit of robust love can go a good distance. And if he’s unwilling to vary, effectively, there’s a world of extra steady shoppers on the market who would worth your dedication and experience.

Managing the inevitable plot twists,

Remy

I’m Bored with Doing It Myself

Hello Remy,

I’ve been following your column with nice curiosity. I’m nowhere close to as excessive profile as a number of the individuals who have written in to you, however I puzzled should you would possibly assist me anyway?

I’m an ‘actor’. The citation marks will not be unintentional, as I make most of my cash as a busboy. However over 10 years residing in LA, I’ve had some pretty first rate roles. A variety of commercials, a narrative arc on a preferred cleaning soap and a few Netflix visitor roles that introduced me some first rate acclaim. I even acquired to quantity 7 on a name sheet as soon as!

My drawback is that this: every time I communicate with individuals within the trade all of them have one million concepts on issues I can do to boost my profile. Within the final week: my agent requested me if I’d contemplate establishing a podcast, a mentor stated that I may ‘get higher roles if I reached the 50k mark on Instagram’ and one other trade pal urged I make my very own brief movie. (On prime of that, my roommate mused that I may arrange an OnlyFans, since we’re behind on hire, however I feel she was joking).

Evidently, in 2024, to make it within the trade, you must be your individual mini-empire: manufacturing firm, full crew and content material home multi function. Whereas it’s thrilling that there are extra entry factors to the trade than, say, 30 years in the past, it additionally feels overwhelming. I can’t enhance my Instagram following, launch a podcast and oversee a brief movie . None of these items might be finished with out cash, which I don’t have. And I can’t run a studio out of my house, not least as a result of my roommate retains a big assortment of birds. The one possible possibility was the OnlyFans thought, however I in some way don’t assume that may lead me to a task within the subsequent Ryan Murphy serial. (I’ve by no means been snug with nudity anyway).

Remy, it feels just like the trade is making enjoyable of me. Each door I knock on, somebody solutions and offers me a chunk of labor to do. Totally free. I can’t pursue all these concepts, and I can’t reside on air. It’s a hamster wheel I can’t get off of (which by the way could possibly be good content material for OnlyFans).

What do you recommend?

DIY NO CAN DO

Expensive DIY NO CAN DO,

Welcome to the age of the multi-hyphenate! It’s exhausting, isn’t it? The trade likes to inform you to diversify your abilities, however no person mentions the cloning machine required to tug it off. Right here’s a secret: you don’t should do all of it. The secret’s to search out one factor you’re keen about and pour your power into that. A podcast, perhaps? They’re low-cost and may showcase your persona.

However keep in mind this: individuals love to provide recommendation. It makes them really feel helpful, essential, sensible. And in Hollywood, there are many individuals eager for his or her subsequent repair of these emotions – it may be higher than a matcha latte. The essential factor is to take every tip with a grain of salt.

Instagram followers? Meh. A brief movie? If it excites you, go for it, however don’t really feel pressured. And OnlyFans—effectively, except it’s a distinct segment comedy collection a couple of busboy actor, perhaps not. Bear in mind, your journey is yours alone. Choose a lane and drive quick.

Additionally, don’t underestimate the ability of networking in actual life. Generally, the most effective alternatives come from real connections relatively than an internet following. Attend trade occasions, be part of performing workshops, and make connections with individuals who can open doorways for you.

Discovering the stability within the insanity,

Remy

Remy Blumenfeld is a veteran TV producer and founding father of Vitality Guru, which gives enterprise and profession teaching to excessive performers in media. Ship queries to: [email protected].

Questions edited by Sarah Mills.