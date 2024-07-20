Expensive Remy,

I’m reaching out from a spot I hoped I’d by no means revisit. You may know me as an actor who additionally produces motion pictures (I imagine the youngsters name it a ‘facet hustle,’ although I take my second line of labor very critically).

My profession obtained off to an outstanding begin again within the ’90s, however then I used to be derailed by a public and painful film flop. After that, it felt like I entered each room preceded by a cloud of farts. It took years to crawl out of that crater and rebuild my repute, however I finally did.

Quick ahead to the streaming age, the place I discovered new success producing and starring in a number of tasks that garnered first rate acclaim.

However simply after I thought I had lastly left these darkish days of the ’90s behind—together with Tamagotchis and low-rise pants—lightning struck twice.

My newest enterprise has tanked horrendously, and it’s like reliving the nightmare from 30 years in the past. Besides it’s worse as a result of in 2024, anybody is usually a reviewer. The web has allowed everybody, together with bots, to inform me simply how large of a turkey I’ve unleashed on the world. The viewership metrics are dismal.

I’m unsure if I’ve the power to endure one other resurrection. The self-doubt, public scrutiny, and trade whispers are all too acquainted, and never in a great way. I used to be just lately at dinner at Chateau Marmont, and the individuals on the subsequent desk—forged members of Love Island US—requested to be moved. I’ve sunk that low.

I’ve weathered storms earlier than, however this one feels completely different, extra private. The stakes are greater, and the comeback appears extra daunting. I would like your famend knowledge and maybe a little bit of your no-nonsense robust like to navigate this disaster.

Wanting ahead to your insights on how I can flip this catastrophe into one thing I’ll ultimately snort about over Negroni Sbagliatos on the subsequent awards season.

Greatest,

Your favourite Hollywood comeback child

Expensive Comeback Child,

Your resilience is inspiring. Navigating Hollywood’s ups and downs as soon as is an achievement; doing it twice is heroic. Your story has extra twists than a Hitchcock thriller, and I’ve little question you’ll flip this newest flop into one other success story.

To get you again on observe—and smelling of Boadicea aftershave as soon as extra—let’s concentrate on a couple of key areas:

1. Analyze and Be taught: Have you ever pinpointed what went mistaken? Was it the script, route, advertising, or one thing else? What helpful classes can you are taking away from this expertise?

2. Community and Suggestions: Have you ever reached out to your trade contacts for suggestions or assist? A recent perspective from a trusted colleague can present the perception wanted to show issues round. Additionally, contemplate participating straight along with your followers for suggestions – they’ll provide stunning assist and insights. You may ask them to verify their non-bot standing by asking for his or her suggestions in video type or get them to select all of the site visitors lights in a grid of 9.

3. Ardour and Self-Care: Is there a mission that really excites you, one thing you’ve all the time needed to do? Now could be the right time to dive right into a ardour mission. And don’t neglect, you’re your greatest asset. How are you caring for your self via all this? Take into consideration scheduling a mani-pedi or a sound tub.

Your story isn’t over; it’s simply beginning a brand new chapter. Hollywood loves a comeback, and also you’ve already confirmed you know the way to stage one. Maintain these artistic wheels turning, and bear in mind – even the most important stars have confronted flops. It’s the way you rise from them that really defines your legacy.

Wanting ahead to your subsequent blockbuster,

Remy

Illustration by Russ Tudor

Expensive Remy,

Hollywood is all about reinvention, and I’ve had my share: laughter traces erased, sagging jawline lifted, and common lipo post-40. If the Fountain of Youth had a frequent flyer program, I’d be platinum standing by now.

I’ve all the time mentioned, “Your physique is sort of a automotive: keep it repeatedly (simply don’t overload the trunk).” However now, my girlfriends are leaping on the ‘cosmetic surgery reversal’ development. Authenticity is the brand new black, and it’s reached our faces.

This has me in a dither. Ought to I reverse my surgical procedures too? A buddy in her 50s had all her fillers eliminated, and the press fawned over her like she’d cured world starvation. She obtained an enormous position the following day—as a grandmother to somebody ten years youthful, however nonetheless, a job’s a job.

Might this development enhance my profession? However, am I courageous sufficient? As soon as I reveal my undoctored face, there’s no going again. It’s an actual ‘Pandora’s Face’ scenario.

Then there’s the sensible facet: reversals are difficult, unpredictable, and, let’s be sincere, painful. I’ve grown keen on my Botox-free, tea-sipping Tuesday afternoons, not swollen and bruised with remorse.

So, Remy, ought to I be part of the development and rediscover my pure face or keep on with my sculpted youthful look? I would like your knowledge on balancing staying present with staying true to oneself.

Yours, with a wrinkle or two,

[Name withheld to protect the perfectly imperfect]

Expensive Completely Imperfect,

Ah, the traditional Hollywood dilemma: to face-lift or to face actuality? It’s like selecting between a gluten-free kale salad and a double cheeseburger—every has its deserves, relying on the day and your temper.

Let’s delve into the development of cosmetic surgery reversal. Do you suppose this shift in direction of authenticity is extra a couple of true embrace of pure magnificence or simply one other efficiency? The trade loves a very good narrative, and what’s higher than a star embracing their pure magnificence after years below the scalpel? It’s the plot twist that retains the viewers—and the casting administrators—hooked.

You’re proper to contemplate the fact of reversing surgical procedures. It’s not like returning a gown to Neiman Marcus. It’s extra like attempting to unbake a cake. Certain, it may be executed, however there’s certain to be a multitude. And let’s not neglect the restoration. Are you able to swap these Botox-free tea afternoons for ice packs and Netflix marathons?

Right here’s the core of the matter: Hollywood will all the time have a brand new development. At this time it’s pure magnificence; tomorrow it could be alien stylish. The actual query is, what makes you’re feeling just like the main woman of your personal life? In case your sculpted visage offers you confidence and pleasure, why change it? If the thought of unveiling your pure face excites you, shouldn’t you go for it? The trade respects authenticity, however isn’t the truest type of that being snug in your personal pores and skin—whether or not it’s touched by time or a proficient surgeon?

So, my pricey, as you determine whether or not to disclose your pure look or keep your enhanced look, ask your self: are you doing it for you or for the fickle applause of the purple carpet?

Yours in ageless knowledge,

Remy

Expensive Remy,

Do you ever have unfinished tasks hanging over you? You appear to be the type of man who has the whole lot collectively, with an organized desk and a deadline by no means missed—however attempt to put your self in my sneakers for a minute.

My dream is to be a screenwriter. My mother nonetheless talks concerning the time I wrote a credit listing on paper towels at age 8, proudly exhibiting it to everybody till my brother used it to mop up some Gatorade.

That dream by no means died, although I obtained sidetracked by a profession as a movie government. I do know, I must be proud of my success and wage, however I really feel I owe it to the little boy who begged for a classic typewriter at a yard sale (solely to discover a mouse residing inside).

Right here’s the rub: I by no means end a screenplay. I get 80% executed, then freeze. It’s like making a cheesecake with out frosting or constructing an infinity pool with no ladder. My newest screenplay is a spaghetti Western with dragons (Recreation of Thrones meets The Good, the Dangerous and the Ugly). I wrote 167 out of 190 scenes and even went to a cabin to complete it. However as a substitute, I considered new scripts: a musical through the Warsaw rebellion, a comedy about promoting billboard area on the moon, a biopic about Carrot Prime.

Perhaps I’m too snug in my government position to have the worry I would like to complete. Ought to I stop to place a fireplace below myself?

Yours,

Unfinished Epiphany

Expensive Unfinished Epiphany,

Do I’ve unfinished tasks? Let’s simply say my summer season sock drawer has seen higher days.

You’ve obtained the dream and the drive, however what’s tripping you up on the end line? Is it the consolation of your government position? It’s a comfortable spot, little question. However quitting chilly turkey could be like leaping into the deep finish of that infinity pool with out understanding the way to swim. Do you really want that drastic of a push?

Have you ever tried setting smaller, manageable targets for your self?

Are you able to carve out devoted writing time with out retreating to a cabin within the woods? And the way about accountability—might sharing your progress with a trusted buddy hold you on observe?

Take into consideration this: What would that little boy with the classic typewriter and a murine buddy need you to do? Typically, it’s not about burning bridges however constructing higher habits. Are you able to discover a stability that allows you to end that screenplay with out setting your profession on hearth?

Keep artistic, keep dedicated, and most significantly, keep true to your self.

Yours in ending touches,

Remy

Remy Blumenfeld is a veteran TV producer and founding father of Vitality Guru, which presents enterprise and profession teaching to excessive performers in media. Ship queries to: [email protected].

Questions edited by Sarah Mills.