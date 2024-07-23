Holly Marie Combs’ Son Finley Got Tattoo in Honor of Shannen Doherty

Holly Marie Combs’ son Finley paid tribute to the late Shannen Doherty by way of his newest tattoo.

“I used to be using again on the bus from base with a few my guys when Mother referred to as me and informed me what occurred,” Finley, who’s within the U.S. army, shared on the Monday, July 22, episode of “The Home of Halliwell” Charmed rewatch podcast, which was devoted to Doherty.

Finley, 20, proceeded to attach along with his tattoo artist, and the 2 labored collectively to give you the right design. “I texted him, I used to be like, ‘Yeah, I need to do the breast most cancers ribbon, however let’s do it in a means the place it doesn’t appear to be all people else’s,’” he defined. “And he was like, ‘Yeah, I acquired you.’ So, we sat there for slightly bit, and he pulled this out, and I used to be like, ‘Yeah, that’s the one.’”

Although Finley didn’t describe the tattoo intimately, he famous that the artist “didn’t speak for, like, a great hour and a half” till it was completed. He, in the meantime, stated he “didn’t begin crying till it was finished.”

Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed to Us Weekly that the actress died at age 53 after a prolonged battle with breast most cancers on July 13, stating, “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and pal was surrounded by her family members in addition to her canine, Bowie. The household asks for his or her privateness at the moment to allow them to grieve in peace.”

After assembly within the Nineteen Eighties as working actresses, Doherty and Combs, 50, famously costarred as sisters on the hit sequence Charmed from 1998 till 2001 when Doherty’s character, Prue Halliwell, was killed off. Through the years, Doherty fashioned a detailed reference to Combs’ three sons — Finley, Riley, 17, and Kelley, 15 — whom she shares along with her ex-husband David Donoho.

“No one may make Shannen snort tougher than Finley, particularly when he was a toddler and she or he was instructing him to say unhealthy phrases. So, letting Shannen babysit was all the time a dicey state of affairs,” Combs joked on Monday’s podcast earlier than recalling one in all Doherty’s most hilarious babysitting moments.

“She let him fall off the bench on the Malibu park and all the paparazzi caught it. It’s on tape someplace. After which, she picked you up and also you have been laughing, and she or he was laughing, and I used to be like, ‘Nice, mind harm throughout,’” she recalled. “And that’s when he appeared up and he was like, ‘Look,’ and there was a flock of birds. And he went, ‘F—ok a birds,’ and Shannen, I can’t inform you, made him say that for 3 days straight. And I used to be like, ‘Are you able to right him?’ And she or he was like, ‘No, it’s too humorous.’ I used to be like, ‘You’re fired. Your babysitting days are numbered.’”

Combs additionally teased that she’s going to quickly comply with in Finley’s footsteps and get her personal tattoo in honor of her shut pal. “I feel what I’m gonna do is get the time that she transitioned as a result of that’s my large gripe with this entire state of affairs is that we each thought that we had extra time,” she revealed. “We had so many plans, and I hope I can perform a few of these for her.”

Combs commemorated one week since Doherty’s passing by way of Instagram on Sunday, July 21, by sharing a montage of pics of Doherty and herself from through the years. “I spent all day on the lookout for one specific image and located nearly each image however that one,” she captioned the put up. “Shannen promised to hang-out me however I assumed she’d be occupied with just a few others at first. Alas I’m positive it can present up when and the place I least count on it. My rock.”