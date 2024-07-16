Holly Marie Combs Pens Tribute to ‘Better Half’ Shannen Doherty

Holly Marie Combs is paying tribute to her former Charmed co-star and longtime pal Shannen Doherty.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actress remembered Doherty who she described as her “higher half.”

“My higher half of 31 years. There’s a hole in my chest and I can’t appear to catch my breath. Part of me is lacking though I do know precisely what you’d say to me proper now. I do know precisely what you’d inform me to do proper now. I do know your timeless spirit will dwell in me and my youngsters who you really liked as your personal. They may stroll along with your sense of function and delight. They are going to be truthful and get up for what is correct. It doesn’t matter what and 0 fucks given. Your fireplace will dwell on in them and the various different Charmed ones you helped elevate.”

Combs continued, “A fierce fighter til the tip. My most ardent champion. My loyal protector. My finest pal. You taught me the which means of household. You had been and will likely be forevermore my sister. I like you.”

Doherty died on July 13 after her lengthy battle with breast most cancers on the age of 53. She was first identified with breast most cancers in March 2015. Within the weeks previous to her demise, Doherty had opened up about feeling “hopeful” amid a brand new spherical of chemotherapy.

Within the final episode of Doherty’s Let’s Be Clear podcast — launched on Monday, July 8, earlier than her passing — the Charmed alum had welcomed Combs as they introduced that she was becoming a member of The Home of Halliwell, the Charmed rewatch podcast hosted by Combs, Brian Krause and Drew Fuller. The rewatch podcast, first launched in 2022, had went on a hiatus final October. The podcast was then set to be rebooted with Doherty becoming a member of.

After Doherty died, the podcast paid tribute to the actress in a brand new episode launched on July 14. Krause gave an emotional introduction to the episode.

“I do know all of us right here on the Home of Halliwell, iHeartmedia, social media, everywhere in the world are shocked, devastated. Too younger, too proficient, too loving, too grateful, too early. Shannen will dearly be missed and we’re so honored that she had come on with us, or, had us alongside together with her on this new incantation of the Home of Halliwell,” he mentioned.

Krause revealed that previous to Doherty’s demise, she had recorded episodes of the podcast with them: “We had been fortunate sufficient to report 4 episodes within the final week or so, and Shannen was simply so motivated and decided to assist make this present successful and provides all of you extra perception into what it was within the making and the enjoyable and the behind-the-scenes of Charmed.”

He shared he together with Combs and Fuller will proceed the rewatch podcast to “honor” Doherty.

“We’re going to proceed on in her title, and kick freaking ass, as a result of that’s what she would do. So from us on the Home of Halliwell — we love you and we thanks and please maintain Shannen in your prayers.”

Combs was amongst Doherty’s former co-stars and pals who remembered the actress after information of her demise. The Beverly Hills, 91020 solid, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Olivia Munn, Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano had been a few of the stars who penned tribute on social media.