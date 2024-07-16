Holly Marie Combs pays tribute to the late Shannen Doherty

Holly Marie Combs gave a heartfelt tribute Monday to her late “Charmed” co-star Shannen Doherty following Doherty’s loss of life on Saturday.

The 50-year-old actor shared a put up on Instagram calling Doherty “my higher half of 31 years.”

“There’s a hole in my chest and I can’t appear to catch my breath. Part of me is lacking though I do know precisely what you’ll say to me proper now,” Combs wrote. “I do know your timeless spirit will stay in me and my children who you liked as your personal. They’ll stroll together with your sense of function and delight… It doesn’t matter what and 0 f— given. Your hearth will stay on in them and the numerous different Charmed ones you helped increase.”

Doherty, finest identified for her function as Brenda Walsh on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” died after battling breast most cancers for a few years. The actor publicly introduced her prognosis in 2015, revealing in a lawsuit in opposition to her former administration agency that her medical insurance had lapsed in 2014, affecting her means to entry well timed therapy.

Combs and Doherty starred as sisters Piper and Prue Halliwell, respectively, within the widespread tv sequence “Charmed,” which aired from 1998 to 2006. The present additionally starred Alyssa Milano as Phoebe Halliwell, the third sister. Their on-screen chemistry translated into a powerful off-screen bond that Combs highlighted.

“A fierce fighter til the top. My most ardent champion. My loyal protector. My finest pal,” she wrote. “You taught me the which means of household. You have been and will likely be forevermore my sister. I like you.”

Rose McGowan chimed in with a remark geared toward Combs, “Your real love eternally,” McGowan wrote. “Deep and actual and difficult and distinctive and foolish and wild and smooth and difficult… to observe you collectively is to know love exists. I’m so sorry your finest lady needed to go. We’re all holding you in our coronary heart pricey Holly. You’re liked.”

Fellow actor and shut pal Sarah Michelle Gellar additionally honored Doherty with a tribute on Fb reflecting on their three-decade friendship.

“I hold reminding myself it solely hurts this a lot as a result of there was a lot love,” the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star wrote. “Greater than something, Shan loves animals, particularly canine. In her reminiscence let’s assist our favourite animal charities. Whether or not that’s donating cash, stopping by your native shelter and simply providing cuddles and walks to animals housed there, and even simply tagging them within the feedback so different individuals can find out about their work. I do know that will make our lady completely satisfied (and [elicit] that deep throaty giggle all of us liked).”

Earlier than her loss of life, Doherty had signed on to affix Combs and former “Charmed” co-stars Drew Fuller and Brian Krause for a rewatch podcast titled “The Home of Halliwell: A Charmed Rewatch Podcast.” The primary episode was launched on July 8 and touched on a doable reboot and the way Prue’s character might be concerned. The outline for the second episode, “Shannen’s Magic Lives On,” revealed that 5 episodes had been recorded with Doherty earlier than her loss of life.

“This present, this character, this podcast meant a lot to Shannen she couldn’t wait to share it with Charmed followers all over the place,” the outline stated. “We wish to honor her reminiscence and fulfill Shannen’s needs by airing the primary 5 episodes she recorded earlier than her passing.”