Hoda Kotb Teases Her Next Career Move Ahead of Today Show Exit

Whereas Hoda Kotb is unhappy to be saying goodbye to the At present present, she’s additionally enthusiastic about what’s subsequent.

“I don’t know in case you’ve ever had a craving, a calling, a want, and you’ll’t give up it, even in case you attempt, as a result of working at NBC is safer. … However typically, you realize there’s one thing else that you just need to attempt in your life,” Kotb, 60, shared on the Friday, October 25, episode of At present With Hoda & Jenna. “And I’ve been so turned on by the wellness area as a result of I spotted what was taking place to me. I attempted various things and I observed my physique was calmer. I used to be getting sick much less. I used to be feeling higher. I used to be a greater mum or dad, a greater pal, a greater sister, a greater daughter. And I assumed, all these tiny issues I used to be doing day after day have been serving to to alter me inside.”

In the case of what she plans to do after leaving At present early subsequent 12 months, she introduced: “What I need to do is I need to stay in wellness. I need to work in that area. I need to begin issues. I’ve received issues which are percolating inside that I’m gonna, hopefully, have totally shaped quickly.”

Kotb shocked followers of the NBC morning present final month by revealing she is leaving At present early after 26 years at NBC. On the time, she cited turning 60 and eager to spend extra time along with her youngsters are the principle causes behind her determination. (Kotb shares her daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 5, along with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.)

Shortly after, an NBC insider completely informed Us Weekly that Kotb was “very targeted” on wellness forward of her first-ever Making House Wellness, which begins on Friday on the Miraval Austin Resort and Spa in Austin, Texas.

On Friday’s Hoda & Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager recalled her youngsters’ sturdy response to information of Kotb’s upcoming exit. “After I informed my youngsters Hoda was leaving, I would as effectively have stated, “Daddy’s leaving,’ as a result of they have been like, ‘Wait, what? Why?’” she quipped. “They couldn’t perceive it and I understood it, regardless that my coronary heart was damaged.” (Bush Hager, 42, shares three youngsters along with her husband, Henry Hager.)

She went on to gush about her cohost, stating, “I knew that it was in her, this dream. And I additionally knew that that is the kind of lady that if she didn’t observe precisely who she is, precisely what her goals are, then it wouldn’t be proper. So, I’m so happy with her.”

Kotb additional opened up about her determination to go away At present in a video bundle later within the episode, noting that her selection was motivated by “the concept someplace, there was alleged to be a brand new journey for me.”

She defined: “There’s part of me that has not but caught as much as the place I’m going. … 75 p.c of me has emotionally moved right here, however when these twinges come up, like, ‘Do you have to do it? Is it a mistake? Uh oh,’ I remind myself that there’s nonetheless a part of me that’s residing proper right here, and that’s regular. Like, let it’s. So, yeah, it’s scary. Yeah, it’s terrifying. It’s all these issues, but it surely’s additionally precisely proper.”

No matter how different life adjustments have performed out, Kotb stated she has by no means regretted following by along with her selections. “At any time when I made a leap, a transfer, a soar, was, like, ‘I’m falling in love.’ That’s what I stated to myself. ‘After I moved to this city, I’m falling in love. I’m gonna fall in love with a spot, a restaurant, a pal, I’m gonna meet a boyfriend.’” she stated. (Kotb moved outdoors of New York Metropolis to the suburbs along with her daughters earlier this 12 months.)

Calling her time on At present “unforgettable,” Kotb continued: “While you love one thing like I like NBC, like I like my work, it’s arduous to say goodbye to it as a result of it doesn’t make sense. However there was one thing to me about recognizing a peak and saying in that peak, like, ‘I don’t really feel that there’s a possibility that will make this get any higher than it’s at the moment.’ And I feel as soon as that feeling hits you, you’re like, ‘That is it.’ I don’t need to spend my days making an attempt to recreate the highest of the mountain. It was wonderful.”

It’s unknown who will change Kotb as Bush Hager’s fourth hour cohost and as Savannah Guthrie’s coanchor. Nevertheless, the NBC insider completely informed Us final month that NBC’s Laura Jarrett is a high contender.

“She’s the anchor of Weekend At present; she is a lawyer like Savannah. She’s a darling on the At present present who has risen up in a short time,” the insider defined, including that cohosts corresponding to Craig Melvin, Carson Daly and Sheinelle Jones is also thought of for the job.